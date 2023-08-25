The Biden Administration’s Next Home Appliance Battle: Ceiling Fans

The Biden administration wants you to get a new ceiling fan in its quest to cut carbon emissions.

The Department of Energy has proposed new rules that would require ceiling fans to be more energy efficient. According to an analysis by the agency, new energy-efficient fans would save households about $39 over the fan's lifespan.

The rule would cost consumers roughly $86.6 million a year to upgrade their fans, but the agency estimates it would translate to $316.7 million a year in savings: $281.1 million in cheaper operating costs, $54.7 in "monetized climate benefits," and $67.5 million in health benefits.

Republicans in the House Committee on Small Business have said the change will put smaller fan makers out of business, describing the rules as an “attack” on ceiling fan manufacturers.

“This rule would require numerous small business fan manufacturers to redesign their products and may put between 10 and 30 percent of small business ceiling fan manufacturers out of business,” Republican committee members wrote in a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Thursday. “It appears that the Department of Energy may not have properly considered small entities during this rulemaking process.”

The letter implored the department to consider small businesses in its decision-making process, saying that they make up 99.9% of all business in the U.S. The GOP members requested that Secretary Granholm consider several inquiries regarding the impact of the rules on small businesses.

Granholm has until Aug. 30 to respond to the letter.

This isn't the first time appliances have become a hot-button political issue. In June, the House passed legislation that would prohibit the federal government from banning gas stoves after months of backlash from the right over the proposed measures.