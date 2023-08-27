The Bargain-Hunting American Shopper Is Back

The latest quarterly results from the nation’s retailers seem to suggest that consumers are looking for deals and returning to their pre-Covid spending habits.

Shoppers are cutting back on high-priced items and the home goods that saw a sales bump as Americans spent more time at home at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

And as they are dealing with evolving consumer preferences, retailers have been hard-hit by an epidemic of shoplifting, with widespread reports of higher-than-normal levels of so-called “shrink,” or items lost to theft.

Consumer spending — which continues to defy analysts' expectations — remains strong. Retails sales were up 0.7% in July compared with July 2022, Reuters reported. But earnings and data on Americans’ shopping habits suggest that customers are looking for sales and eschewing expensive items.

“We've been dealing with inflation for as long as we have, I just think we’re getting to a point where savings are depleted,” Janine Stichter, a retail analyst at the brokerage firm BTIG, told The New York Times.

Major retailers like Macy’s, Foot Locker and Dick’s Sporting Goods all reported lower profits compared with previous quarters, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette told the Journal that customers are looking for “services and experiences.”

“Consumers still have good savings, but they are being more judicious in how they spend,” he said.

On the other side of the equation, retailers that offer lower-cost goods — such as Walmart, Burlington and Marshalls — all reported a rise in sales, according to the New York Times.

In an earnings call, Gennette said that Macy’s customers had “more aggressively pulled back” on discretionary spending.

A consumer survey by The Feedback Group found that 52% of grocery store shoppers are looking for deals, as opposed to 43% in 2022, and 44% are buying the cheaper store brand products, a 6% increase over last year.

Bath & Body Works Chief Executive Gina Boswell said the company is lowering its revenue forecast this year in part because of an expected decline in home fragrances and hand sanitizers.

She told The Wall Street Journal the dip is the result of a “postpandemic normalization.”

Meanwhile, retail chains across the economy have reported growing incidents of theft.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Depot, Foot Locker and Target all reported elevated levels of shrink in earnings calls, the Journal reported.