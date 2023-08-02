Beef Prices Are High and Headed Higher

Do you enjoy a ribeye or a juicy burger off the grill on a warm summer evening? Well, tucking into your steak is not going to be easy on the wallet in the coming months.

In a June 22 conference call with investors, Darden Restaurants CEO Rick Cardenas said the company expects to see commodity price inflation of 3.5% in the quarters ahead, driven largely by the price of beef.

Darden is the parent company of popular chains like Longhorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden and Red Lobster whose logos line upscale strip malls throughout the nation.

The restaurant giant is hardly alone. Anyone who sells beef products is going to be charging more for them over the next two years, agricultural economists say.

It's all about Economics 101. The supply of beef is dwindling because cattle farmers thinned herds during a summer drought in 2022 while demand increased as Americans celebrating the end of the pandemic flocked to burger joints and steakhouses.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture projects that the supply is likely to get tighter in the next two years. That means if demand doesn’t change, consumers will see even heftier price tags.

In the week ending July 28, a pound of sirloin steak cost consumers $8.35, up from $6.90 this time last year, and a pound of sirloin roast went for $7.99, up from $4.49 a year ago, according to the USDA’s weekly national retail report. In total, beef prices were up 11.3% compared with the previous week.

The Supply Side

Beef isn’t like other food commodities such as corn or wheat.

Crops can grow to harvesting size in a matter of months, but a calf takes years to reach slaughtering weight.

“Chickens are easier. You can raise a chicken from birth to slaughter in a matter of months if not weeks,” said Jeff Jones, who heads the department of finance, economics and risk management at Missouri State University. “With cattle, that's a three-year process.”

"This is the shortest we've been on cattle in 50 years"' says the owner of the biggest U.S. cattle auction. "Where that takes the price of beef remains to be seen." Getty Images

So when farmers reduced cattle herds during the drought, they set back the beef supply for years, experts say.

Pastures in states like Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kansas and Montana — which each have an abundance of livestock — dried up, leaving cattle with nothing to graze on, and some farmers were unable to afford the inflated price of cattle feed.

“We’re not going to see rebuilding of these cow [herds] until we get a plentiful amount of feed,” said Jackie Moore, who owns Joplin Stockyards in Joplin, Missouri, the nation’s largest cattle auction. “This is the shortest we've been on cattle in 50 years. Where that takes the price of beef remains to be seen.”

The cows that were sold off “included replacement heifers needed to grow the cattle supply in future years,” said David Ortega, a food economist at Michigan State.

Drought has been having an impact farms across the country for years, stressed Scott Brown, a livestock economist for the University of Missouri.

“Since 2019 we’ve seen declines in beef cow inventory,” Brown said, adding that thinned herds continue to affect that inventory. The USDA projects a 4.3% decrease in beef production in 2023 and a 8.5% decrease in 2024.

While tightening supply is the biggest story, a number of other factors are also coming together to drive beef prices higher, said Dawn Thilmany, a professor of agriculture and resource economics at Colorado State University.

Energy prices are up, producers are paying higher salaries to workers, and shipping costs are still elevated compared to the years before COVID.

"There's literally 12 moving pieces that are affecting this right now," Thilmany said.

The Demand Side

On the other side of this equation, demand for meat — in both restaurants and grocery stores — remains strong, experts say.

“As you see more and more economies becoming more developed and their citizens' income rises” those citizens eat more beef, Jones said.

Lately, consumers have bought more meat at grocery stores, which could put more upward pressure on beef prices, said David Mitchell, director of the Center for Economic Education at Missouri State University.

While economists are divided on the trajectory of beef in the coming years, they agreed the low supply will almost certainly push prices higher.

However, there is one surefire way to send price tags tumbling: stop eating beef.

If beef prices spike too quickly, consumers could switch to substitutes like chicken or pork, driving beef prices back down, Jones said.

The Future

For his part, Moore expects to see cost increases stall at some point. “The markets have a tendency to plateau,” he said.

Economists, on the other hand, aren’t holding their breath. “If demand eases, the price of beef would come down, but we would have to see a significant reduction in demand for that to happen,” Ortega said.