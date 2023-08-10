Texas Pete Vows to Fight Customer Who Sued Company Because It’s Not Actually from Texas - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Texas Pete Vows to Fight Customer Who Sued Company Because It’s Not Actually from Texas

A lawsuit challenging a link to the Lone Star State in the name of a condiment made in North Carolina will proceed, a federal court ruled

Published |Updated
Laura Bratton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Texas Pete Hot Sauce’s parent company tried to have the case dismissed.Texaspete.com

The company behind the famed Texas Pete Original Hot Sauce is not going to be able to dodge a fight over its product's name. 

T.W. Garner Food Company was sued by a Los Angeles resident in 2022 for allegedly using "false labeling" on its Texas Pete Hot Sauce. The suit claims the North Carolina-made product's branding misleads customers into thinking the sauce is from Texas due to its name and “Texan imagery” of a cowboy and white star. 

Last week a federal judge in California struck down Garner Food’s request to dismiss the case. 

But the company says it won't cave. “We will vigorously defend ourselves from these meritless claims,” said the company in a statement provided to The Messenger on Thursday.

Read More

The lawsuit claims the company’s use of Texan branding is harmful to “smaller companies in Texas who similarly seek to leverage consumer demand for authentic Texas hot sauce, but who play by the rules.”

Garner Food openly concedes on its website that its branding is inspired by the state of Texas even though the sauce is made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.