Texas Pete Vows to Fight Customer Who Sued Company Because It’s Not Actually from Texas

The company behind the famed Texas Pete Original Hot Sauce is not going to be able to dodge a fight over its product's name.
T.W. Garner Food Company was sued by a Los Angeles resident in 2022 for allegedly using "false labeling" on its Texas Pete Hot Sauce. The suit claims the North Carolina-made product's branding misleads customers into thinking the sauce is from Texas due to its name and “Texan imagery” of a cowboy and white star.
Last week a federal judge in California struck down Garner Food’s request to dismiss the case.
But the company says it won't cave. “We will vigorously defend ourselves from these meritless claims,” said the company in a statement provided to The Messenger on Thursday.
The lawsuit claims the company’s use of Texan branding is harmful to “smaller companies in Texas who similarly seek to leverage consumer demand for authentic Texas hot sauce, but who play by the rules.”
Garner Food openly concedes on its website that its branding is inspired by the state of Texas even though the sauce is made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
