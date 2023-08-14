Texas Looks to Build the First ‘Bullet Train’ in the US

Texas wants to build the nation's first bullet train connecting the 240-mile corridor between Houston and Dallas and cutting what can be a 3 1/2 to 4 hour drive, depending on tricky Texas traffic, to 90 minutes.

The decade-old idea became more of a reality last week after Amtrak announced that it would work on the long-idle project with Texas Central Partners.

The train would run at 205 mph, making it the fastest train in America. The Acela, Amtrak's current high-speed train between the Boston, New York and Washington, DC corridors, runs at 150 mph. Amtrak is rolling out a new fleet of high-speed trains that will top out at 160 mph next year.

The company and partnership have submitted applications to several federal programs for funding including the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure Safety and Improvements grant program and the Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail programs.

“We believe many of the country’s biggest and fastest-growing metropolitan areas, like Houston and Dallas, deserve more high quality high-speed, intercity rail service," Andy Byford, an Amtrak executive overseeing high-speed rail development, said in a press release last week.

Trains used on the proposed route would be based on Japan's N700S Series Shinkansen “bullet train,” which travels at about 206 mph and operates on lithium-ion batteries. Bullet trains have been used in Japan for over half a century and passengers on Japan's longest line, the Tohoku Shinkansen, can travel over 430 miles in less than four hours, according to Japan Rail Pass.

The proposed high-speed railway in Texas would use imported "Shinkansen" bullet trains from Japan. STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images

Amtrak estimates that the high-speed rail project could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 100,000 tons per year, saving 65 million gallons of fuel and removing 12,500 cars daily for the I-45 highway. A study conducted by Texas Central said more than 6 million passengers are expected to take the train annually by 2029.

“This high-speed train, using advanced, proven Shinkansen technology, has the opportunity to revolutionize rail travel in the southern U.S., and we believe Amtrak could be the perfect partner to help us achieve that,” Texas Central CEO Michael Bui said last week.

While Amtrak has been working with Texas Central on several projects, since 2016, the bullet train was first proposed by Texas Central over a decade ago, according to The Texas Tribune. The goal back then was to have bullet trains move Texans between Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston by 2020 — without public funding.

"If we start taking the federal money, it takes twice as long, costs twice as much,” Robert Eckels, who was the president of Texas Central at the time, said in 2012. "My guess is we’d end up pulling the plug on it."

Since then, the company has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for construction, fought against lawmakers' attempts to cancel their plans and bought a large amount of property. Texas Central has purchased over 330 properties across the 10 counties at a total appraisal of more than $38 million, according to a Texas Tribune analysis of data from local appraisal districts.

While the mayors of both Dallas and Houston support the project, it's been unpopular among some landowners.

James Miller, a Leon County landowner, sued Texas Central in 2019 and refused to grant the company access to his land after they delivered him a survey. While a lower court ruled in his favor, the Texas Supreme Court said last June that Texas Central can exercise eminent domain to build its high-speed rail.

But, while Miller lost his case, it did help delay the project. When Texas Central first announced the high-speed railway, it was estimated to cost around $12 billion. By 2020, it had ballooned "into a $30 billion project" according to then-CEO Carlos Aguilar.

When Aguilar resigned last year, leaving the company without any top management, many thought Texas Central was dead. Nearly 100 property owners said in October that they would seek legal action against Texas Central after the company was unable to answer their questions.

"For six, seven, eight years, they’ve had to go to sleep every night wondering if they’re going to lose their property,” the landowners' lawyer Patrick McShan told the Texas Tribune last year. “They use their property as collateral for loans and to run their business and it’s just been hanging over their heads forever.”

The joint announcement last week was the first public communication issued by the company since July 8, 2022, after the state court's decision.

If the plans do eventually fall through, it would be the second to fail in Texas. A 1989 plan, spearheaded by former Texas Lt. Gov. Ben Barnes, to build a 200 mph line between Dallas and Houston, and later expand to Austin and San Antonio, collapsed after four years and $70 million in investment.

Other states are competing against Texas to launch the first bullet train in the nation. California, for example, has pushed for a bullet train to connect San Fransisco to Los Angeles for well over a decade.