Tetris Book Author Sues Apple, Claims It Cribbed His Work for the Popular Movie (Exclusive)
Daniel Ackerman, the new editor-in-chief of tech news site Gizmodo, says his book was used as the basis for the screenplay but he got nothing
The movie “Tetris,” which debuted to acclaim earlier this year, tells the astonishing story of how a video game developed by a Soviet bureaucrat survived a corporate tug-of-war to become one of the world’s most popular gaming franchises.
Now, the new editor-in-chief of the tech news website Gizmodo is accusing Apple Studios and others of using his book about the Tetris saga as the basis for the film while cutting him out of any proceeds.
Daniel Ackerman, a technology journalist, filed a lawsuit in New York federal court Monday claiming Apple, Tetris Holding and a handful of production companies based the movie's screenplay on his 2016 book “The Tetris Effect: The Game that Hypnotized the World,” blocking him from pursuing motion picture licensing deals of his own.
“Tetris” the movie premiered as a Headliner showing at the SXSW Film Festival in March and began airing on Apple TV+ at the end of that month.
Ackerman was previously editorial director of CNET, where he led coverage of the personal technology industry. He also appears as a tech commentator and expert on CBS.
Spokespeople for Apple and Tetris did not immediately respond to requests from The Messenger for comment.
The book –and the movie – recount how an independent game developer named Henk Rogers realized Tetris’ appeal and sought to obtain licensing rights to bring it to the world.
Along the way, he had to do battle with a 1980s-era U.S.S.R. bureaucracy slow to accept the idea of free-market production and a handful of other gaming titans – including Sega, Atari, Nintendo and Mirrorsoft, a unit of the late British media baron Robert Maxwell’s empire.
Ackerman claims he provided a copy of his book to Maya Rogers, the chief executive of Tetris Holding, the licensor for Tetris, which then refused to license the use of Tetris for any movie or television project based on the book and threatened legal action if he pursued any such projects on his own. He claims she then used his book as the basis for the project with Apple.
The lawsuit cites 22 scenes from the movie that bear a strong resemblance to passages in Ackerman’s book, including some that he claims were nearly identical to those he developed through original reporting. Among them are instances in which Rogers was trailed and surveilled by KGB agents as he navigated Moscow.
“The film liberally borrowed numerous specific sections and events of the book,” the suit claims.
