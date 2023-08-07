Tesla’s CFO and ‘Master of Coin’ Zach Kirkhorn Steps Down, Shares Fall - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Tesla’s CFO and ‘Master of Coin’ Zach Kirkhorn Steps Down, Shares Fall

The electric vehicle maker's stock dropped by almost 4% after his departure was announced

Published |Updated
William Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Zach Kirkhorn is the second CFO to leave Tesla in just over four years.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla's shares slid after the electric vehicle maker announced Monday that CFO Zach Kirkhorn is leaving the company after 13 years.

Kirkhorn will step down immediately but stay on through the end of the year to aid in the transition, the company said. Chief Accounting Officer Vaibhav Taneja will take over the CFO role, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In 2021, CEO Elon Musk changed Kirkhorn's title to "Master of Coin" and his own to "TechnoKing," according to a securities filing. Kirkhorn has served as Tesla's chief financial officer and for the last four years and will continue to have the job through the end of the year.

"Being a part of this company is a special experience and I’m extremely proud of the work we’ve done together since I joined over 13 years ago," Kirkhorn wrote in a LinkedIn post on Monday. "As I shift my responsibilities to support this transition, I want to thank the talented, passionate, and hard-working employees at Tesla, who have accomplished things many thought not possible."

Read More

On Aug. 4, Kirkhorn sold 3,750 Tesla stock for around $979,000 according to a regulatory filing. He also sold stock last month, for a little over $1 million, and made over $2.4 million through two separate sales in June.

Tesla executives have praised Kirkhorn for being able to connect and work with Musk, who has developed a reputation as a tough boss, according to The Wall Street Journal. In May, former executives told The Journal that Kirkhorn handles many of the daily responsibilities of a CEO, and some board members have previously discussed Kirkhorn as a possible successor to Musk.

When Kirkhorn's predecessor, Deepak Ahuja, left Tesla in 2019, shares fell 4.5%, according to CNBC.

Tesla stock dropped by almost 4% in intraday trading on Monday, a few hours after Kirkhorn's departure was first reported.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.