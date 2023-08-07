Tesla’s CFO and ‘Master of Coin’ Zach Kirkhorn Steps Down, Shares Fall

Tesla's shares slid after the electric vehicle maker announced Monday that CFO Zach Kirkhorn is leaving the company after 13 years.

Kirkhorn will step down immediately but stay on through the end of the year to aid in the transition, the company said. Chief Accounting Officer Vaibhav Taneja will take over the CFO role, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In 2021, CEO Elon Musk changed Kirkhorn's title to "Master of Coin" and his own to "TechnoKing," according to a securities filing. Kirkhorn has served as Tesla's chief financial officer and for the last four years and will continue to have the job through the end of the year.

"Being a part of this company is a special experience and I’m extremely proud of the work we’ve done together since I joined over 13 years ago," Kirkhorn wrote in a LinkedIn post on Monday. "As I shift my responsibilities to support this transition, I want to thank the talented, passionate, and hard-working employees at Tesla, who have accomplished things many thought not possible."

On Aug. 4, Kirkhorn sold 3,750 Tesla stock for around $979,000 according to a regulatory filing. He also sold stock last month, for a little over $1 million, and made over $2.4 million through two separate sales in June.

Tesla executives have praised Kirkhorn for being able to connect and work with Musk, who has developed a reputation as a tough boss, according to The Wall Street Journal. In May, former executives told The Journal that Kirkhorn handles many of the daily responsibilities of a CEO, and some board members have previously discussed Kirkhorn as a possible successor to Musk.

When Kirkhorn's predecessor, Deepak Ahuja, left Tesla in 2019, shares fell 4.5%, according to CNBC.

Tesla stock dropped by almost 4% in intraday trading on Monday, a few hours after Kirkhorn's departure was first reported.