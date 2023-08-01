Tesla Under New Investigation From US Regulators Over Safety Issues in Model 3, Y Vehicles

U.S regulators have opened another investigation into Elon Musk's Tesla, this time over safety problems in some of the company's best-selling models. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it began a preliminary investigation in July into alleged issues with Tesla's 2023 Model 3 and Y vehicles after consumers complained that they lost steering control.

The NHTSA said it has received 12 complaints alleging a loss of steering control and power steering, a system used to reduce the effort a driver needs to turn a steering wheel. The administration added that it had received five reports of a driver being unable to steer the vehicle and seven additional reports citing a loss of power steering resulted in difficulty controlling the vehicle.

The investigation encapsulates the 280,000 2023 Model 3 and Y vehicles currently in use, according to the NHTSA.

One consumer told the NHTSA that as they were driving out of a shopping center the wheel became "hard" and difficult to steer, adding that they came "very close" to driving into the opposite side of the road. Another reported that power steering "suddenly" stopped working while they were driving.

"I had to use immense manual power on the steering to make the vehicle move to the side. Upon resetting, the steering was back to normal again," the consumer wrote in their complaint. "However, this seems to be a serious safety hazard and I cannot fathom the fact if it had happened on a busy freeway."

There was one report of a crash, but no complaints of any injuries.

This isn't the first time Tesla has had a problem with its power steering software. The automaker recalled over 40,000 Model S sedans and Model X SUVs last year, after being notified that power steering may stop working while driving on rough roads or after hitting a pothole.

The NHTSA has opened over three dozen special crash investigations into Tesla since 2016, according to Reuters. The administration requested fresh data on Tesla’s autopilot system from the company last month as part of its nearly two-year probe into Tesla's full-self driving autopilot software.

That investigation reportedly involves around 830,000 Tesla vehicles. The company's Autopilot has been involved in at least 730 car crashes and 17 fatalities since 2019, according to an analysis of NHTSA data by The Washington Post.

Tesla has been the subject of over three dozen NHTSA special crash investigations since 2016. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Justice requested data from Tesla related to its Autopilot software and FSD, according to the company's financial filings. Last month, the California Attorney General began investigating Tesla over safety issues and false advertising related to its Autopilot software.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles had previously accused Tesla of deceptive marketing practices related to FSD, according to the LA Times.

While Tesla is being investigated by parts of the U.S. government, it's also lobbying officials for funding. Tesla is seeking nearly $100 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration to build nine electric semi-truck charging stations along a highway from the southern border of Texas to northern California, according to emails viewed by Bloomberg News.

The company proposed building eight 750 kilowatt chargers for Tesla Semi vehicles, and four chargers for competitors' trucks, which would enable regional-haul trucking in Texas, Arizona and California. It would also enable long-haul electrified trucking to California, the home to Tesla's former headquarters before it moved to Texas.

Tesla has had issues bringing its Semi to market. Although the Semi was shown off in late 2017, it only began production in 2022, and its first customer was Pepsi, which received 18 out of 21 new trucks through state and federal grant money.

Despite its short life, the Semi has already suffered two recalls. In March, 35 units were affected and recalled because of issues with parking brakes. Then, in June, 36 Semis were recalled because of issues with the trucks' door closure warning indicator.