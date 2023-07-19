Tesla booked $2.7 billion in profit during the three months ended June 30, up slightly from $2.6 billion during the same period last year.

Earnings per share were 85 cents, beating analysts’ expectations of 69 cents per share, according to estimates compiled by Morningstar.

Total revenue during the quarter topped $24.9 billion, a big jump from $16.9 billion in the 2022 period. Auto sales made up $20.4 billion of the total, compared with $13.67 billion a year ago.

The company also recorded $2.1 billion in revenue from services and other revenue and $1.5 billion from its energy segment, compared with $1.47 billion and $866 million, respectively, during the same three months last year.

Tesla booked $282 million in revenue from automotive regulatory credits, which are tax credits that can be sold to other companies to help meet emissions standards. That compares with $344 million last year and $521 million last quarter.

Tesla's earnings follow several rounds of price cuts on its marquee Model S, Model X and Model Y electric vehicles.

Tesla kicked off a price war with Ford earlier this year as the automakers slash prices to move excess EV inventory out of showrooms and off dealer lots.

Tesla built a record 479,700 EVs during the second quarter. It also set a new record for deliveries, shipping more than 466,000 to customers. It was a large leap from the second quarter of 2022 when Tesla produced 258,580 vehicles and shipped 254,695 EVs.

Although Tesla continues to aim to deliver 1.8 million vehicle deliveries this year, there is expected to be a decrease in production next quarter due to factory upgrades, CEO Elon Musk said during the earnings call.

The company has slashed prices on some of its most popular vehicles several times this year. The price of Tesla's Model X and Y vehicles were cut by 21% and 29% from Jan. 1 through April 18, respectively, according to Bloomberg. When asked during the call about lowering the prices in the future, Musk said it was dependent on whether or not interest rates are raised.

On Saturday, Tesla announced that it had finally produced its first pickup, the Cybertruck, four years after it was first unveiled. Musk said that demand for the Cybertruck was “through the roof,” and that high-volume production will begin next year. Deliveries of the Cybertruck will begin this year, according to Musk.

Tesla added 318 new supercharger stations during the quarter, a 33% increase year-over-year. A number of automakers, including Nissan, agreed to adopt Tesla’s charging connector for future vehicles.

“We're deeply honored that Ford, GM, Mercedes and many other [original equipment manufacturers] have signed up to use our connector and gain access to our charging network,” Musk said.

However, the company’s earnings may be undercut by the increased pressure from the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, which requested fresh data on Tesla’s Autopilot system earlier this month. The highway authority has been investigating the company’s self-driving features for nearly two years after over a dozen recorded accidents where Tesla vehicles crashed into stationary vehicles.

During the earnings call, Musk said vehicles equipped with Tesla’s Full Self-Driving technology have driven over 300 million miles. The CEO also said Tesla was in talks to license its Autopilot system to a “major” automaker.

During the call, Musk said that while he knows he is “The boy who cried FSD,” he thinks it’ll be “better than humans” by the end of 2023.

Customers who already own a Tesla vehicle with FSD will be able to transfer the vehicle’s software, instead of spending extra cash to add it to a new vehicle, in a one-time only offer from the company next quarter. Musk said that the company’s Neuralink technology, combined with robotic limbs, will allow Tesla to “basically build a cyborg body that is incredibly capable,” adding that they can create "The Six Million Dollar Man.” In March, Neuralink received approval from the Food And Drug Administration to begin trials to implant brain chips into humans.

On Monday, Tesla’s directors agreed to pay $735 million to settle a shareholder compensation lawsuit filed in 2020 by a pension fund that invested in the company.

Tesla stock dropped 4% to $279 in after-hours trading, shortly after the earnings call ended.