Tesla Sues Two Ex-Employees Over May Data Breach

Electric vehicle maker Tesla is suing two ex-employees who it says were behind a May leak of confidential data to German newspaper Handelsblatt.

The data leak of customer complaints and production data obtained by Handelsblatt also contained confidential data on 75,753 former and current Tesla employees, including CEO Elon Musk's contact information and social security number.

Handelsblatt on May 25 published a package of articles it titled The Tesla Files — the newspaper's report on 100 gigabytes of data its reporters received from "several informants" at the automaker.

The publication informed Tesla on May 10 that it had the information, including the contact information and social security numbers of other employees, but assured the automaker it would not publish personal data, according to Handelsblatt and a notice Tesla filed with Maine's Attorney General's office.

In the public notice, Tesla said it didn't have any evidence that any personal information was "misused in a manner that could harm" affected employees. The automaker said it was providing employees with a limited complimentary membership to Experian's Identity Works, an anti-identity theft service.

Elon Musk's social security number was found in the leaked materials. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Handelsblatt said it had more data than Tesla was publicly owning up to, including employee salaries and customer bank account details.

"The state representative has serious indications of possible data protection violations by the automotive group Tesla," Brandenburg state data protection officer Dagmar Hartge told Handelsblatt in May.

Tesla said an investigation found that two ex-employees "misappropriated the information" and shared it with the newspaper.

The leaked materials also featured "large numbers" of customer complaints about Tesla's driver assistance programs, including around 4,000 complaints regarding phantom braking and sudden acceleration, according to The Guardian.

The automaker said it sued the former ex-employees and seized their electronic devices, which contained the information. The company said it also obtained court orders to prohibit the further access or use of the data.

"Tesla is committed to the protection of the data it handles and will continue to confirm its safeguards and implement appropriate measures, as well as ensure employees are trained on responsible data handling practices," Steven Elentukh, Tesla's data privacy officer, said in the data breach notice.