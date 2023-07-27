Tesla Secretly Suppressed Thousands of Complaints About Cars Running Out of Power Sooner Than Promised

Tesla, the automaker best known for its electric vehicles and controversial CEO Elon Musk, created an in-house "Diversion Team" in Las Vegas last year to cancel as many driving-range-related complaints as possible, according to a new bombshell report from Reuters.

The company was facing up to 2,000 complaints each week from customers complaining that their vehicles were failing to meet the promised driving range, the distance that a vehicle can drive before running out of power or gas, as advertised.

The diversion team was tasked with closing 750 cases each week, with staff tracked and rated on their average number of diverted appointments per day. An update to Tesla's phone app directed customers with range issues to request someone from the company contact them about their concerns and blocked them from booking service appointments. It often took several days before customers were contacted due to an immense backlog of complaints, according to a source who spoke with Reuters.

Office supervisors told employees to call a customer once; If the customer didn't reply, then the case was automatically closed and classified as unresponsive. When customers did reply, employees were told to try and finish the call in less than five minutes. The Tesla employees would run remote diagnostics on the vehicle and offer tips to extend the vehicle's driving range by changing habits.

But, if there were any problems with the vehicle unrelated to the driving range, employees were instructed to not inform the customer, and close the case.

Tesla has been the subject of 46 NHTSA special crash investigations since 2016. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

In late 2022, managers at the Nevada call center told employees to stop running remote diagnostic tests on the vehicles of owners who reported range problems, according to Reuters.

“Thousands of customers were told there is nothing wrong with their car," one source familiar with the team's operations told Reuters.

Managers told call center employees that they were saving Tesla $1,000 for each canceled appointment and easing the pressure on service centers, which often had waiting periods as long as a month for service appointments.

About a decade ago, Tesla decided to create algorithms for its range meter to show "rosy" projections for the distance vehicles could drive on a fully battery. When the battery fell below 50%, the algorithm would begin to show drivers more realistic projections for their driving range. This allowed Tesla to prevent drivers from getting stranded, while also allowing the company to show good numbers, a person familiar told Reuters.

“Elon wanted to show good range numbers when fully charged,” the person told the outlet. “When you buy a car off the lot seeing 350-mile, 400-mile range, it makes you feel good.”

Since the 2020 model year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has told Tesla to reduce the range estimates it wanted to advertise for its vehicles by an average of 3%, according to data obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests filed by Reuters. The range for the 2021 Model Y Range AWD was required to drop by 5.15%.

Several studies on electric vehicles have found that they often fall short of they advertised ranges by 12.5% in highway driving. Gregory Pannone, who co-authored a study of 21 different brands that was published in April, found that three Tesla models showed the worst performance, falling short of the advertised range by 25% on average.

Electric vehicle makers aren't required to use the EPA's standard formula for calculating driving range; Instead, they can conduct additional tests that can generate a more favorable estimate, Pannone told Reuters. Many companies, including Mercedes-Benz and Ford, rely on the EPA formula, which generally provides a more conservative estimate for range.

“I’m not suggesting [Tesla is] cheating,” Pannone told Reuters. “What they’re doing, at least minimally, is leveraging the current procedures more than the other manufacturers.”

South Korea's antitrust regulator, the Korea Fair Trade Commission, fined Tesla $2.2 million in January, alleging that it exaggerated the "driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel cost-effectiveness compared to gasoline vehicles as well as the performance of its Superchargers" on its website between 2019 and 2022.

Tesla has long been the subject of scrutiny over its electric vehicles. On Wednesday, it was reported that the California Attorney General's office was investigating Tesla over safety concerns and allegations of false advertising regarding its Autopilot system. California's Department of Motor Vehicles also accused Tesla of deceptive marketing practices related to its full-self driving technology last year, according to the LA Times.

The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, requested fresh data on Tesla’s autopilot system earlier this month. The administration has been investigating Tesla for nearly two years after it was reported that the technology has been involved in a multitude of car accidents.

An analysis of NHTSA data found that the software has been involved in at least 730 car crashes and 17 fatalities since 2019, according to the Washington Post.