Tesla Rolls Out Cheaper Model S and X EVs in the US

Electric vehicle maker Tesla launched less expensive versions of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV on Monday in the latest push by the automaker to make its vehicles more accessible to car buyers.

The high prices of most EVs are among the biggest roadblocks to increasing sales, according to industry analysts. The average cost for EV purchases, even after including discounts and options, fell to $53,469 in July from $61,000 in January, according to Cox Automotive.

Tesla's "Standard Range" variants are about $10,000 less expensive than regular models, according to the automaker. Standard range models have a slightly slower acceleration speed and lower driving range.

The Model X Standard Range starts at $88,490, compared to $98,490 for the regular Model X and $108,490 for the Model X Plaid. The cheaper model can drive only 269 miles when fully charged, while the regular Model X has a maximum distance of 348 miles.

The Model S Standard Range starts at $78,490, down from the $88,490 price tag for the regular Model S and $108,490 for the Model S Plaid. The standard range model can go up to 320 miles before it has to recharge, down from the 405 miles the regular model can travel, according to the automaker.

On Sunday, Tesla also cut prices in China for its Model Y long-range and performance versions by 14,000 yuan ($1,935), according to its official Weibo account. The automaker also said it would offer insurance subsidies in China of 8,000 yuan ($1,098) for buyers of the entry-level, rear-wheel-drive versions of Tesla's Model 3 sedan.

Earlier this year, the company slashed prices on its Model X and Model Y SUV by 21% and 29%, respectively. Asked during Tesla's second-quarter earnings call in July about future price cuts, CEO Elon Musk said it depended on whether interest rates were raised. (They were, by a quarter point.)

Several other automakers, including Ford and General Motors, also have trimmed prices on their electric vehicles in recent months.

Both GM and Tesla are working on more affordable entry-level EVs. Musk has confirmed at least one new model, reportedly named the Model 2, which is expected to be priced at, or perhaps under, $30,000.