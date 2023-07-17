Tesla Price Cuts Could Hit Profit Margins, Boost Revenue - The Messenger
Tesla Price Cuts Could Hit Profit Margins, Boost Revenue

The company will report earnings Wednesday

Published |Updated
Laura Bratton
Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre on June 16, 2023 in Paris, France. Chesnot/Getty Images

Tesla’s price cuts could slash its profit margins to a three-year low even as they boost the company's revenue growth, analysts said ahead of its Wednesday earnings report.

Starting in January, Tesla implemented discounts as high as $7,500 per vehicle to boost sales, lowering the price of a Model 3 to $40,240, down from $46,990. The move fueled record deliveries this quarter of 480,000 vehicles and a surge in its stock prices. 

The company’s margins are likely to take a hit, according to Bloomberg. Tesla could report a decline in gross profit margins to 18.9% in the second quarter from 20.2% in the first quarter of this year, according to an analysis from Visible Alpha that was reviewed by Reuters.

The company's second quarter revenue is set to rise 45.2% to $24.59 billion, said Reuters.

Revenue from its charging network, which has been adopted by companies including Ford and General Motors, is expected to help its market value more than double to $880 billion this year, according to the report.

