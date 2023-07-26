Tesla Is Target of Investigation by the California Attorney General Over Autopilot Safety Concerns - The Messenger
Business.
Tesla Is Target of Investigation by the California Attorney General Over Autopilot Safety Concerns

The attorney general's probe follows an ongoing two-year-old investigation by federal regulators over similar autopilot issues

William Gavin
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has long-promised fully automatic self-driving software and other exorbitant features to customers. Chesnot/Getty Images

Tesla is being investigated by the California Attorney General over safety issues with its autopilot technology and complaints about false advertising, according to a CNBC report. The Attorney General’s office is seeking information from customers and former employees, according to the outlet. 

Multiple former employees, and at least one customer who filed a complaint with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, told CNBC that they have been contacted by members of Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office regarding their experiences with Tesla. A former Tesla employee, who also owns a 2021 Model 3 with full-self driving Autopilot, was contacted by an analyst seeking information related to an active investigation into the company, according to emails viewed by CNBC. 

Tesla’s so-called FSD technology has long been a concern for regulatory authorities. The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, which has been investigating Tesla’s FSD for nearly two years, requested fresh data on Tesla’s autopilot system earlier this month. 

The NHTSA’s probe reportedly involves 830,000 Tesla vehicles. The company’s Autopilot software has been involved in at least 730 car crashes and 17 fatalities since 2019, according to the Washington Post. Last year, the California Department of Motor Vehicles accused Tesla of deceptive practices in marketing FSD, according to the LA Times.

Among the issues customers have complained to the FTC about is “phantom braking,” the sudden, automatic, braking by a car with no obvious reason that has been somewhat common in Tesla’s electric vehicles. A video showing a Tesla vehicle phantom braking in San Fransico, causing an eight-car crash pile-up, went viral earlier this year.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a history of making unfulfilled promises related to FSD, such as promising features that would make vehicles completely autonomous. Although Tesla has never delivered a fully autonomous self-driving vehicle, Musk has continued to praise and uplift the technology. 

During Tesla’s second quarter 2023 earnings call, Musk acknowledged his reputation as “the boy who cried FSD,” and then asserted that the technology would be “better than humans” by the end of the year.

Greg Wester, the customer who filed a complaint with the FTC, told CNBC that “Tesla should offer customers the option to receive a full refund of Autopilot features if they are unsatisfied with the product.” 

Wester added that, in purchasing FSD, “we bought a full autonomy product and we received a driver monitoring product with partial autonomy.”

