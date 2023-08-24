Tesla Investors Who Lost Money on Musk’s Infamous ‘Funding Secured’ Tweet to Soon Get Paid - The Messenger
Tesla Investors Who Lost Money on Musk’s Infamous ‘Funding Secured’ Tweet to Soon Get Paid

On Aug. 7, 2018, Musk tweeted that he was 'considering taking Tesla private at $420'

William Gavin
Tesla CEO Elon Musk infamously tweeted in 2018 “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.”

Some Tesla investors who lost money after CEO Elon Musk infamously tweeted about taking the electric vehicle maker private may soon collect from a $42.3 million fund established after Musk settled federal securities fraud charges in 2018.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said 3,350 eligible claimants will be able to draw from the $41.5 million allocated in the fund for shareholders, according to a Wednesday court filing. Each individual will be able to recoup 51.7% of the cash they lost due to Musk's tweet.

On Aug. 7, 2018, Musk tweeted that he was "considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured." In a follow-up tweet, he added that shareholders "could either to sell at 420 or hold shares & go private."

The number 420 is a popular reference to marijuana and is often used by Musk as a joke on social media, although he has since claimed that "420 price was not a joke."

But, unlike Musk, federal regulators weren't playing around.

The SEC sued Musk in Sept. 2018 for securities fraud, which was settled just a week later. As a result, Musk and Tesla were required to each pay a $20 million penalty as part of the agreement, which has since grown to $42.3 million with interest payments.

The federal judge overseeing the case said on Thursday he intends to approve the payouts by Sept. 1, or shortly after that date, if there are no objections by Aug. 28.

As part of the settlement with the SEC, Musk was also forced to step down as chairman of Tesla and agree to let a Tesla lawyer approve some of his social media posts. He has since attempted to modify that deal in court to remove the "government-imposed muzzle," put on him by the agreement.

In May, the 2nd U.S. Circuit of Appeals in Manhattan rejected Musk's claims and upheld the SEC's order. His lawyer, Alex Spiro, told Reuters that Musk plans on asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn that decision.

