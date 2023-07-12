Tesla Investigated Elon Musk Over Plans for Glass House Near Texas Plant: Report

An internal investigation at Tesla allegedly showed that Elon Musk was planning to build a glass house near Tesla’s headquarters in Austin, Texas, unnamed sources told The Wall Street Journal.

Tesla last year investigated a large, “suspicious” order for a special kind of glass, according to Bloomberg, and the company looked into whether the materials were being purchased for Musk's personal use. Several employees were let go and one of Musk's top aides, Omead Afshar, was nearly fired over the issue, according to press reports. The Journal reported Tuesday that the order totaled in the millions of dollars.

Documents reviewed by The Journal show that the glass may have been part of a secret plan, called “Project 42,” to construct a house for Musk near the plant. Meanwhile, limited liability firms tied to Musk have been buying up property nearby, according to land and deed records reviewed by The Journal.

It is unclear whether the board approved the glass order purchases, and the results of the internal investigation remain undisclosed. Tesla typically has its board review purchases over $120,000 executives or "related persons," said The Journal.

There were reportedly several designs for the house. One was “in the shape of a twisted hexagon on waterfront land,” said The Journal, while another rendering showed “an expansive glass box, reminiscent of Apple’s store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan."

The project attracted attention and criticism from Tesla’s board members and lawyers, sources told The Journal.

Tesla did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.