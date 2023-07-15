Tesla Finally Builds its First Cybertruck, Two Years Late - The Messenger
Tesla Finally Builds its First Cybertruck, Two Years Late

The company unveiled its Cybertruck four years ago and originally planned to begin production in 2021

Published |Updated
William Gavin
Nearly four years after CEO Elon Musk showcased a prototype of the Tesla Cybertruck, the automaker’s first pickup truck, the electric-vehicle company announced it has finally rolled one out on its production line.

In an early Saturday morning tweet, the official Tesla said “First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas!” with a photo of factory workers gathered around the partially-obstructed model in its factory near Austin, Texas.

The company first revealed the prototype for the Cybertruck in 2019, with production originally set to begin near the end of 2021. The prototype looked like a large steel trapezoid on wheels, with exteriors made from a stainless steel alloy and supposedly unbreakable windows.

At its unveiling, a man with a sledgehammer tried, but was unable to dent the sides of the trunk. Musk said this demonstrated how “literally bulletproof” the truck would be against small firearms.

But a demonstration of the truck’s "armor glass" windows spectacularly failed, as a metal ball thrown at the windows broke them, leaving dents.

While the Cybertruck has not yet been available to the public for purchase, prototypes of the vehicle have been spotted in the wild, with many sightings being captured on social media sites, including the Musk-owned Twitter.

Recent sightings include a camouflage-colored model on Northern California roadways.

Last year, Musk cited shortages in sourcing components and supply chain issues as the reason the truck's production was pushed to 2023, according to Reuters. In January, Tesla confirmed it would begin production of the Cybertruck this year, with volume production of the vehicle expected in 2024.

In May, Musk said Tesla wants to produce a quarter-million Cybertrucks annually, depending on demand. He also said that the Cybertruck’s unique design makes production challenging. 

“It’s going to be hard to make the cost affordable because it is a new car, new manufacturing method,” Musk said at the Tesla annual shareholder meeting. “In the grand scheme of things, relative to the production rate of all the other cars we make, it will be small. But it’s still very cool.”

Camouflaged Cybertruck Spotted Going Through In-N-Out Drive Thru
Tesla's first Cybertruck model was finally built in July 2023, after years of production delays.Tenet Energy/Twitter
