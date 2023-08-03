Tesla Customers File Class Action Lawsuit Over EV Range Claims

Three Tesla electric vehicle owners filed a class action lawsuit against the company in federal court in Northern California on Wednesday, alleging that it falsely advertises the estimated driving ranges of its electric vehicles, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit comes a week after it was revealed that Tesla created an algorithm that showed overly optimistic projections for the distance EVs could drive on a full battery, while suppressing thousands of range-related complaints by using a specialized "Diversion Team." The automaker advertised its vehicles as having the ability to drive 26% further than the EV's actual average range, according to the complaint.

The plaintiffs argue they would not have purchased their vehicles, or would have paid less for them, had they been aware of what they describe as the car's "grossly overestimated" driving range. One plaintiff purchased a 2022 Model 3 Long Range Vehicle, another bought the 2021 Model 3 and the third had a 2022 Model Y Performance vehicle.

The plaintiffs seek to represent all Californians who have purchased a new Tesla Model 3, Model S, Model Y or Model X vehicle. There are more than 100 putative class members with aggregated claims that exceed $5 million, according to the lawsuit.

Tesla's EVs recommend a charging limit to owners that prevents the battery from charging past a certain point, which can be manually overridden. However, in a tip sheet on its website, the company specifically tells customers not to charge the battery past the "appropriate charge limit for your vehicle," according to the lawsuit.

As a result, the company's efforts allegedly discouraged owners from charging their cars to the battery's limit, capping the driving range far below what was advertised. Setting the vehicle's charge limit at 80% can reduce driving range by hundreds of miles when compared to what's advertised.

The plaintiff who bought the 2022 Tesla Model Y, James Porter of Petaluma, Calif., paid $72,000 for it. He claims that his vehicle, advertised as having a range of 303 miles, only had 40% of its battery left after a 92-mile drive to visit his relatives.

The Reuters investigation revealed that Tesla vehicles' driving range would be shown more realistically when the battery fell to 50%, allowing Tesla to show "rosy" ranges at higher percentages without getting drivers stranded with dead cars. A source familiar with Tesla's decision told the outlet that Musk was behind those projections.

“Elon wanted to show good range numbers when fully charged,” the person told the outlet.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has told Tesla since the 2020 model year to reduce the range estimates it wanted to advertise for its vehicles by 3% on average, according to Reuters data. An April study of 21 different EV brands found that Tesla models on average fell short of their advertised range by 25%.

Before the launch of its "Diversion Team" last summer, the company was receiving up to 2,000 complaints each week from customers about their vehicles' driving range. The team's original responsibility was to close 750 cases each week and lighten the load for the company's service centers, and were instructed to not give customers any information if they discovered problems with their vehicles unrelated to their driving range, according to Reuters.

Earlier this week, Tesla found itself under a new investigation from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over safety issues in some of its 2023 Model 3 and Y vehicles. The regulator has opened over three dozen special crash investigations into the company since 2016 and requested fresh data on Tesla's Autopilot system last month as part of a nearly two-year probe into the software.

And last month the California Attorney General began investigating Tesla over safety issues and false advertising related to Autopilot. The state's Department of Motor Vehicles had previously accused the company of deceptive marketing practices with its full-self driving software, according to the LA Times.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment from The Messenger prior to publication.