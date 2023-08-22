Teamsters Ratify 5-Year UPS Agreement

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters voted Tuesday to ratify a five-year, $30 billion contract with United Parcel Service, averting a nationwide strike that could have disrupted U.S. supply chains of mail and packages.

The agreement passed by more than 86% — the highest approval for a contract in UPS Teamsters history, according to a Teamsters statement.

The contract covers 340,000 unionized UPS workers across the country and will raise wages, create more full-time jobs and secure workplace protections for workers — including air conditioning in delivery trucks. The contract between UPS and the Teamsters is the single largest collective-bargaining agreement with a private company in North America.

The agreement doesn't include a contract for 174 UPS Teamster members in Florida. The master agreement will go in to effect as soon as the lone supplemental agreement is renegotiated and ratified.

“Our members just ratified the most lucrative agreement the Teamsters have ever negotiated at UPS. This contract will improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of workers,” Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a statement.

As part of the agreement, UPS Teamsters will see their wages increase by $2.75 per hour this year. Over the next five years, wages will increase a total $7.50 per hour. This puts the average top rate for full-time drivers at $49 per hour.

Wages for existing part-time workers will rise immediately to no less than $21 per hour.

The agreement also calls for the creation of 7,500 full-time Teamster jobs at UPS.

UPS also agreed to equip air conditioning systems in all larger delivery vehicles, sprinter vans and package cars purchased after Jan. 1, 2024. Fans and heat exhaust shields will be installed into the cargo compartments of all vehicles.