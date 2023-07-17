Teamsters Ask White House to Stay Out of UPS Labor Dispute

The Teamsters union has asked President Joe Biden not to intervene if United Parcel Service workers go on strike, the union's president said during a webcast with union members Sunday, according to Bloomberg.
The company’s contract with workers ends on July 31, and International Brotherhood of Teamsters President Sean O’Brien has told union members to prepare for a strike, Bloomberg reported.
The teamsters are in communication with the White House and have asked “on numerous occasions” that the executive branch stay on the sidelines in the event of a walkout, he said.
“The White House shouldn’t be concerned with the Teamsters,” O’Brien said. “They should be concerned with Corporate America, which continues to make billions upon billions of dollars off the sweat of our members. We’re not going to allow anybody to implement a contract.”
UPS workers are asking for better pay and working conditions.
A UPS spokesperson said the company hopes to return to the negotiating table soon.
"Our most recent proposals include historic increases for all employees – including part-time workers – that build on our already industry-leading pay and benefits," spokesperson Michelle Polk said in an email. "Our part-time employees share the same benefits as our full-time employees, including healthcare with no premiums and a pension, making them among only 7% of all private sector part-time employees to receive a pension."
A representative of the Teamsters did not respond to a message seeking comment.
As little as two weeks ago the two sides seemed to be making progress. In early July the company and the union agreed to eliminate a two-tiered payment system that paid part-time drivers about $5 per hour less than full-timers.
The company also agreed to make Martin Luther King Jr. Day a paid holiday and end mandatory overtime on drivers’ days off.
About a week later, however, talks between UPS and the Teamsters broke down, with both sides blaming the other and O’Brien warning that a strike was imminent. A pay raise is the final sticking point, Bloomberg reported Sunday.
The Anderson Economic Group estimates that a 10-day strike by the drivers could cost the U.S Economy $7.1 billion, CNN reported Friday.
Congress and the President could pass a bill imposing a contract, as they did in December to avert a nationwide railworkers strike that could have ground the economy to a halt.
With two weeks to go before the UPS contract expires, the Teamsters are asking the White House not to impose a contract on UPS workers, O’Brien said Sunday.
The company said Friday that it is training nonunion drivers in the event of a strike, according to the Associated Press.
