Teamsters and UPS Will Return to Negotiating Table

The union said UPS 'bowed' to its show of unity after it practiced pickets across the nation

Laura Bratton
The Teamsters labor union said it won a new contract for UPS drivers on Tuesday.TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Negotiations between UPS and the Teamsters unions will resume after two weeks of silence between the two sides, as they attempt to head off what could be a crippling strike next month.

UPS said Wednesday that it would return to the negotiating table and meet with the Teamsters National Negotiating Committee next week to “resolve the few remaining open issues.” The company’s announcement comes as thousands of UPS Teamsters are staging practice picket lines in cities from Louisville, Kentucky to Los Angeles, California.

“UPS bowed today to the overwhelming show of Teamster unity,” the union said in a Facebook post.

Negotiations collapsed July 5 when UPS presented what the Teamsters called “an unacceptable offer” that “did not address members’ needs.” Both sides blamed the other for the stalemate.

For its part, UPS said in its statement Wednesday that the company is “pleased” to resume negotiations ahead of the July 31 contract renewal deadline. “We are prepared to increase our industry-leading pay and benefits, but need to work quickly to finalize a fair deal that provides certainty for our customers, our employees and businesses across the country,” the union said in its statement.

The Teamsters represent 330,000 UPS delivery and warehouse logistics workers in the U.S. according to UPS. If no agreement is reached, UPS workers have authorized what would be the largest single-employer strike in U.S. history.


“All UPS workers deserve a fair return on their labor. This is as true for the drivers delivering packages as it is for the workers behind the scenes making sure those trucks get loaded and unloaded,” said Sean O’Brien, the general president of the Teamsters in an article he wrote for Newsweek on Monday.

