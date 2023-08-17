Taylor Swift Could Bring In $2 Billion From North American Leg Of ‘Eras’ Tour: Report
The iconic 'Eras' tour headlined by Taylor Swift may hit $2.2 billion in revenue from ticket sales from the tour's North America concerts, according to QuestionPro data reported by CNN.
There have been 68 Swift concerts in North America on the tour so far, with a mean ticket price of $455.78 and an average attendance of 72,459 concert goers at each one, CNN said.
If her tour does hit that number, it would far surpass Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour as the most lucrative concert tour, grossing $939.1 million, according to Billboard. His tour started in 2018 and finished in 2023, with a two-year gap because of Covid.
The Eras tour has become a must-see for Swift-obsessed fans, some of whom are even selling confetti from the tour on eBay. Others are dropping big bucks on travel and hotels, with an estimated $5 billion in spending by consumers attending her shows.
One of the tour's many sold-out concerts, one in in Seattle was so powerful that it set off an earthquake monitor.
And the tour isn't over yet. Swift still has 88 upcoming events, according to StubHub, as her tour heads next to Europe, South America, Asia, Canada and Australia.
