Taylor Swift, Barbie and Beyoncé are Keeping the Recession at Bay

Sarah Hanks, a violin teacher from Washington D.C., recently dropped $800 for a plane ticket on a 4:30 a.m. flight to Seattle on Saturday to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour performance at Seattle's Lumen Field.

Her best friend from high school had an extra ticket that likely cost more than $1,000. Then there were the necessary hair, nail and makeup treatments, about $100 worth of Swift merchandise to acquire, and assorted travel expenses.

"It's a lot of money to be willing to drop just to see a pop star," the 42-year-old mother of three boys concedes, "but I will never forget that night."

Anyone wondering why the long-predicted recession hasn't hit the U.S. yet need look no farther. Millions of Americans like Hanks have been willing to splurge on entertainment and experiences — despite an economy riddled by inflation. And this summer, girl power is fueling the trend.

Taylor Swift performs at Lumen Field in Seattle during her Eras Tour. Sarah Hanks

Swift's 52-night, 20-city tour is breaking attendance records and shaping up to be the highest-grossing tour of all time, possibly hitting the $1 billion mark in gross revenues. In all, it's expected to generate $4.6 billion in domestic consumer spending before the tour ends in August as fans travel across the country to see it, filling hotels and restaurants and buying up fan-wear and souvenirs.

"The economic dynamics shift into high gear when a Taylor Swift show comes to town," Moody's Analytics economist Thomas LaSalvia wrote in a recent note, aptly titled Swiftflation - An Unprecedented Boost.

He writes that the work-from-home trend has allowed more people to travel long distances now that many employees can do their jobs from almost anywhere. And now, they're going everywhere.

Closer to home, there's "Barbie," a film that brought in a whopping $155 million at the domestic box office at its opening last weekend. It's now in Hollywood history books as the highest opening film directed by a woman, and it, too, is driving a boom in merchandise sales. Mattel, the toymaker behind the iconic doll, has seen its shares rise 19% year-to-date.

Then there's Beyoncé, who recently kicked off the North American leg of her Renaissance tour. The R&B pop star's economic pull is so strong that in June, she was blamed for driving up inflation in Sweden. More than 80,000 fans flew into Stockholm from all over the globe, pushing the city's hotel and recreation prices higher, economists from Danske Bank said.

Since the pandemic recovery began in 2021, the U.S. economy has been hanging strong as economists continue to debate whether or not a recession is on the way.

A strong labor market has contributed to rising consumer confidence. The stock market has been approaching all-time highs. And inflation has moderated by so much that many believe the Federal Reserve will make only one more interest-rate hike in its protracted battle against inflation.

The Fed is slated to deliver its latest decision on interest rates at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and the hope is that its interest-rate hikes will end soon and tame inflation without sparking a recession.

"With the stock market rising and recession fears fading, the U.S. may have more to thank Taylor Swift — and her deeply loyal fans — than what meets the common eye," said LaSalvia, the Moody's economist.