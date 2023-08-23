Target’s $29 Wand Massager Looks a Lot Like You Know What

Sharper Image’s $29 Personal Touch Go Massager at Target has an uncanny resemblance to the $180 Le Wand vibrator, which won Cosmopolitan magazine’s "Sexcellence Award" for “Most Powerful Sex Toy.”
The Sharper Image massager, which appears to be out of stock on Target’s website, is advertised as rechargeable, “whisper quiet” and “splash proof.”
“This innovative device is designed to relieve tension in your neck, shoulders and back with its medical-grade silicone cover and relaxing vibration,” according to the product details listed.
The instructions to care for the cordless sleek white device are simple: wipe clean with a dry cloth.
Although the product only appears to have one five-star review on the retailer’s website, the Post reported that the product caused quite a stir on Facebook, with some commenters saying they would need to “do the leg work” and review it.
Some questioned when Target began selling adult toys, per the Post, while another stated that budget-like vibrator is likely to “give you an electric shock.”
Clones of the wireless device appear to be selling at other retailers, including Amazon ($45.99), Walmart ($38.99), Belk ($60.00) and Macy’s, where the “item is currently unavailable.”
