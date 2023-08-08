Taco Bell’s $5 Million ‘Taco Tuesday’ Celebration - The Messenger
Business.
Taco Bell’s $5 Million ‘Taco Tuesday’ Celebration

'When tacos win, we all win,' said Taco Bell's US chief marketing officer

Laura Bratton
Taco Bell wants to be synonymous with “Taco Tuesday,” a trademarked slogan it can now use everywhere except in New Jersey.Spencer Platt/Getty

Taco Bell will open a $5 million "taco tab" to help hungry customers pay for their crunchy meals this fall — even if they come from another restaurant. 

The giant fast-food chain said Tuesday that it will partner with delivery service DoorDash to cover part of the bill for taco fans’ orders placed on September 12 at participating restaurants selling Mexican cuisine. 

Taco Bell is celebrating the near-complete “liberation” of the "Taco Tuesday" trademark, which it doesn't own. The company filed petitions earlier this year with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office seeking cancellations of the phrase.

Cheyenne, Wyoming-based Taco John’s, a restaurant chain with a smaller footprint of 400 locations in 20 states, said last month it would no longer defend its trademark of the phrase, which it registered in 1989 to use exclusively for restaurant services.

Meanwhile, Gregory's Restaurant & Bar, a family-owned restaurant in Somers Point, New Jersey, owns the trademark for “Taco Tuesday” in that state. Gregory’s still claims sole rights to the trademark in New Jersey, meaning Taco Bell can't use the phrase in the Garden State.

“Taco Tuesday belongs to all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos, and this Free-For-All will not only thank taco fans who supported the cause, but will also spotlight local restaurants and vendors who can now embrace Taco Tuesdays without fear of legal action,” said Taco Bell U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery.

Doritos Locos Tacos
Doritos Locos Tacos.Taco Bell

Irvine, California-based Taco Bell, owned by Yum! Brands Inc., also said Tuesday that customers in 49 states can order a free Doritos Locos Taco every Tuesday from Aug. 15 through Sept. 5. Taco lovers can also order discounted tacos during the September 12 celebration. Yum! also owns Pizza Hut and KFC.

