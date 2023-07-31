Taco Bell Sued Over Allegedly Skimping on Beef

Taco Bell is being sued for not "meating" a customer's expectations.

A class action suit filed by Frank Siragusa in New York federal court on Monday accuses the company of falsely portraying its Crunchwrap Supreme, Grande Crunchwrap and Mexican Pizza as having more beef than they actually came with when served to customers.

Siragusa claims to have bought an "Overstated Menu Item" at a Taco Bell in Ridgewood, N.Y., where he resides.

The court documents feature side-by-side photos of beefed-up ads and actual Crunchwraps that customers purchased.

The allegedly overstated menu items are “financially damaging to consumers as they are receiving a product that is materially lower in value than what is being promised,” according to the complaint.

"Taco Bell’s actions are especially concerning now that inflation, food, and meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower income consumers, are struggling financially," the lawsuit points out.

Beef prices have surged as the cattle population declined during a drought in the Southwest. The price of beef rose 5.4% in June to $10.36 a pound from the year-ago period, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Taco Bell isn’t the only fast-food restaurant accused of skimping on ingredients. Similar cases were filed in 2022 by The Russo Firm and the Law Office of James C. Kelly against Wendy’s, McDonald's and Burger King. Both firms are listed on the filing against Taco Bell.

The complaint against Burger King accused the company of portraying its former Whopper as 35% larger and with much more beef. The complaint filed against Wendy’s said the chain’s advertisements show beef patties that are 15-20% larger than the ones actually served to customers.

Anthony Russo of The Russo Firm told The Messenger that overstating ingredients in advertising is common in the fast-food industry.

“It's a little more commonplace than you probably imagine,” said Russo.

Taco Bell did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.