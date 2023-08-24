T-Mobile Will Lay Off 7% of US Employees

T-Mobile US is planning to lay off 5,000 employees, or about 7% of its U.S. workforce, the company reported in regulatory filings Thursday.

The company expects to incur a $450 million pre-tax charge for this quarter related to the headcount reduction, it said. In an email sent to employees on Thursday, T-Mobile's President and Chief Executive Mike Sievert said the company “is at a pivotal crossroads.”

“What it takes to attract and retain customers is materially more expensive than it was just a few quarters ago,” he wrote. “It is clear that doing everything we are doing and just doing it faster is not enough to deliver on these changing customer expectations going forward.”

T-Mobile maintained its guidance for the quarter despite the layoffs.

The cuts will mainly affect “duplicative” corporate and back-office roles, as well as some technology positions, Sievert said in the memo. Forward-facing roles won’t be impacted. He added that the company will also decrease its reliance on external workers and resources.

The moves come as the wireless carrier looks to cut costs amid a competitive market. T-Mobile added more customers in its second quarter than its competitors, including AT&T and Verizon. It reported nearly 300 thousand new accounts, 1.6 million new customers and 760,000 new phone customers in its second quarter — all best-in-industry figures.

“Today’s changes are all about getting us efficiently focused on a finite set of winning strategies, so that we can continue to out-pace our competitors,” Sievert wrote.

Layoffs will begin this week and be completed by the end of September. Affected employees will be given “competitive severance payments,” according to the memo.

“This is a large change, and an unusual one for our company,” Sievert wrote, adding that he doesn’t expect any other large-scale layoffs in the foreseeable future.