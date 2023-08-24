T-Mobile Will Lay Off 7% of US Employees
President and CEO Mike Sievert said the company 'is at a pivotal crossroads'
T-Mobile US is planning to lay off 5,000 employees, or about 7% of its U.S. workforce, the company reported in regulatory filings Thursday.
The company expects to incur a $450 million pre-tax charge for this quarter related to the headcount reduction, it said. In an email sent to employees on Thursday, T-Mobile's President and Chief Executive Mike Sievert said the company “is at a pivotal crossroads.”
“What it takes to attract and retain customers is materially more expensive than it was just a few quarters ago,” he wrote. “It is clear that doing everything we are doing and just doing it faster is not enough to deliver on these changing customer expectations going forward.”
T-Mobile maintained its guidance for the quarter despite the layoffs.
The cuts will mainly affect “duplicative” corporate and back-office roles, as well as some technology positions, Sievert said in the memo. Forward-facing roles won’t be impacted. He added that the company will also decrease its reliance on external workers and resources.
The moves come as the wireless carrier looks to cut costs amid a competitive market. T-Mobile added more customers in its second quarter than its competitors, including AT&T and Verizon. It reported nearly 300 thousand new accounts, 1.6 million new customers and 760,000 new phone customers in its second quarter — all best-in-industry figures.
- National Geographic Magazine Lays Off All of its Staff Writers, Employees Say
- Video Game Studio Behind Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 Lays Off 100 Employees
- Anheuser-Busch Lays off Corporate Workers as Sales Tank Following Dylan Mulvaney Controversy
- Ice-T Says His and Coco Austin’s Daughter Chanel, 7, Still Sleeps in Their Bed
- Twitter Employees Admit to Using Threads, Say It’s ‘Better’: Report
- Amazon Employees Walk Off Job to Protest Return-to-Office Rules and ‘Broken’ Climate Pledge
“Today’s changes are all about getting us efficiently focused on a finite set of winning strategies, so that we can continue to out-pace our competitors,” Sievert wrote.
Layoffs will begin this week and be completed by the end of September. Affected employees will be given “competitive severance payments,” according to the memo.
“This is a large change, and an unusual one for our company,” Sievert wrote, adding that he doesn’t expect any other large-scale layoffs in the foreseeable future.
- Rurals Economies Dread Closure of Tyson Foods Production FacilitiesBusiness
- ‘Gran Turismo’ on Track to Take Over Top Spot at Domestic Box Office, ‘Barbie’ Close in SecondBusiness
- The Bargain-Hunting American Shopper Is BackBusiness
- Tipping Resentment Is Rampant Now That Even the Corner Store Wants an Extra Buck or TwoBusiness
- Alcohol Without the Hangover? One UK Company Thinks It Has the AnswerBusiness
- OnlyFans Sued for Alleged Use of Third-Party Services, Raising Questions of Authenticity With SubscribersBusiness
- Tiger Global Claims Misinformation Attack Includes Fake ‘New Yorker’ ArticleBusiness
- Insurers Should Brace for Up to $200 Billion in Annual Hurricane DamagesBusiness
- Surging Home Insurance Premiums Are Dragging on Home Sales, Especially in California and FloridaBusiness
- Shares of Twinkies Maker Soar on News of Potential SaleBusiness
- JPMorgan Warns Of A Looming Global Food CrisisBusiness
- Rolex Owner Loses $629 Million in Value After Announcing Deal to Buy Swiss RetailerBusiness