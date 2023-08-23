Swanky DC Restaurant Loved by Diplomats Accused of Stealing from Employees - The Messenger
Business.
Swanky DC Restaurant Loved by Diplomats Accused of Stealing from Employees

Workers at Swahili Village, a power broker establishment in the nation's capital, were allegedly paid as little as $5 per hour, including wages and tips

Published
William Gavin
The hotspot serves Kenyan specialties including a $38 dish consisting of marinated chunks of goat meat that are chargrilled and sautéed with onions.boonchai wedmakawand/Getty Images

Washington, D.C.'s fine-dining hotspot Swahili Village was sued on Wednesday by district officials who allege the power broker restaurant paid hundreds of workers as little as $5 an hour and stole their tips.

Swahili Village, also called "The Consulate," bills itself as a high-end meeting place for diplomats and foreign dignitaries, according to a lawsuit from the District of Columbia's attorney general. It's one of the only Black-owned fine dining establishments in the nation's capital.

But that high-end status didn't stop Kevin Onyona and Emad Shoeb, two experienced restaurateurs who operate and control the venue, from allegedly committing wage theft.

"Behind high prices and high-end cuisine is a grim reality: For years, Swahili Village DC has profited by stealing from its own employees, including the servers, hosts, food runners, bussers and bartenders who made the Restaurant successful," the complaint said.

Both Onyona and Shoeb are co-defendants in the lawsuit.

The executives allegedly regularly pocketed worker tips, refused to provide overtime pay for employees who worked more than 40 hours a week and never provided paid sick leave. When the restaurant did pay its workers, it allegedly doled out far below the District's minimum wage.

Last month, Washington, D.C. raised the its minimum wage to $17 an hour from $16.10 for non-tipped workers. Tipped employees also got a boost, to $8 an hour from $6.

Swahili Village, which has a "VIP Program" and "Dignitary Club," also serves its specialty Kenyan cuisine at outlets in Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Virginia. The establishment says on its website that the president of Kenya and a clutch of ambassadors attended its 2020 opening in D.C.

When it opened in Jan. 2020, some employees were paid between $0 and $5 per hour for time spent preparing for the restaurant's grand opening in March 2020, according to the lawsuit. Others allegedly never received any compensation for their time.

In 2020, when the District's minimum wage for tipped employees was $4.45 an hour, some workers were paid between $3 and $3.75. The two executives allegedly failed to ensure that workers' take-home pay, including tips, was equivalent to the $14 per hour minimum wage for non-server jobs.

"These egregious and systemic violations, which persisted for years, reveal that wage theft and worker abuse were no accident at Swahili Village DC — they were part of the business plan," Attorney General Brian Schwalb said in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks to force Swahili Village to pay back wages to employees, along with other monetary penalties.

Unlike most employees, workers at Swahili Village never received proof of their employment, according to the attorney general's office. The restaurant allegedly did not provide written offer letters or contracts to employees, nor did the executives tell employees their base pay rate or tipping policies. The restaurant allegedly kept near-to-no records of any payroll information.

Representatives for Swahili Village, Onyona and Shoeb did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Messenger.

