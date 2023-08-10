Supreme Court Pauses Opioid Settlement With Sackler Family
The Biden administration urged the court to delay the deal, which would have protected the family from thousands of claims tied to the opioid epidemic
The U.S. Supreme Court put the bankruptcy proceedings of opioid maker Purdue Pharma on hold Thursday.
The Biden administration had made an emergency request to block the proceedings over a provision that protected the Sackler family, which controlled the company, from liability for lawsuits over their role in the U.S. opioid epidemic.
The court also agreed to hear the government’s appeal when it reconvenes for the December 2023 oral arguments session.
The bankruptcy plan directed the Sacklers to depart from the Stamford, Connecticut, company they have led since its inception. Purdue would then transform into a new entity, Knoa, with any profits allocated to fight the opioid epidemic.
- Sackler Family Pledges $750M in Departure from Purdue under Opioid Settlement
- How Netflix’s ‘Painkiller’ Brought in Real Parents To Drive Home the Opioid Epidemic’s Aftermath
- Walgreens to Pay San Francisco $230 Million in Opioid Settlement
- Supreme Court Protects Law Prioritizing Tribal Families in Native American Children Adoptions
- Americans’ Approval of Supreme Court Hits Record Low: Gallup
- What the Supreme Court Doesn’t Understand About AI
The Sacklers also pledged to donate $5.5-$6 billion to combat the epidemic, with at least $750 million going to individual victims and survivors.
In papers filed with the court, the government called the protections afforded to the Sacklers of "exceptional and unprecedented breadth."
"The plan’s release “absolutely, unconditionally, irrevocably, fully, finally, forever[,] and permanently release[s]” the Sacklers from every conceivable type of opioid-related civil claim, even claims based on fraud and other forms of willful misconduct that could not be discharged if the Sacklers filed for bankruptcy in their individual capacities," U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued.
Purdue spokesperson Michele Sharp told USA Today that Purdue is confident in the legality of its reorganization plan "and optimistic that the Supreme Court will agree."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Fox’s Chief Legal Officer and Former Murdoch Confidant to Step DownBusiness
- IRS Mistook Thousands of Living Taxpayers for DeadBusiness
- The IRS Lost Millions of Tax Records, Some as Recent as 2019Business
- SEC Investigating Illumina Over Rushed $7.1 Billion Deal With Early Cancer Test MakerBusiness
- Health Data Company Sued After Russian Hackers Steal 1.7 Million People’s Medical RecordsBusiness
- Airlines Add Extra Flights to Evacuate Travelers From MauiBusiness
- Robinhood Triumphs Over Angry InvestorsBusiness
- Diamond Prices Are Falling — Does That Portend More Wedded Bliss?Business
- Wendy’s vs Taco Bell: The Late-Night Wars Are OnBusiness
- Medicare Likely To Negotiate Prices for These 10 DrugsBusiness
- Barry Sternlicht-Backed Cano Health Warns It Could Go Under, Shares Fall 70%Business
- Consumers Feel Better About the Economy as Prices ModerateBusiness