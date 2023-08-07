‘Supernatural’ Star Jensen Ackles Buys Really Old Connecticut Mansion Screaming to Be Haunted

The real-life Dean Winchester, actor Jensen Ackles, followed life imitating art, by snapping up for nearly $9.4 million a 1923 mansion in Connecticut, a potential straight-out-of-central-casting haunted house. The star of Supernatural and The Winchesters bought the home with his wife through a trust, according to the ctpost.

The home, sold in July, is located in Fairfield, Connecticut, along a stretch of Long Island Sound dubbed the "gold coast" for its opulent real estate. The 19,000 square foot home features 30 rooms.

The tudor-style estate was designed by Henry Pelton, the same architect known for The Cloisters and Riverside Church in New York City.

In 2013, the mansion, "Riegel Point," was part of a $62 million dollar, 20-acre estate, according to the Stamford Advocate. Later, the property was split into seven separate properties.

The home, before being purchased by Ackles, sat abandoned, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Ackles starred on Supernatural from 2005 to 2020, and stayed along for the show's spinoff The Winchesters. He has been featured in shows, The Boys, and Big Sky. Most recently, Ackles voiced Batman in Justice League: Warworld, which came out in late July.