Summer Rental Market Slows After Pandemic Surge

Summer rental vacancies are on the rise this year, as predicted in The Messenger last month, with many beach homes left vacant in resort towns.

During the Covid-19 pandemic the rental business exploded, as people with extra spending cash flocked to luxury locations, such as Cape Cod or the Hamptons, to self-isolate in comfort. For example, the population of Southampton, New York, increased by 40,000 people over just two weeks in March 2020, according to The New York Times.

But, while people moved to local vacation spots, they also reduced the inventory at those locations because people who often rented their second homes were actually using them. Now, as inventory is rebounding, rental demand is spreading across more listings, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“In 2021 and 2022 when we had those record levels, we actually saw fewer people staying in short-term rentals than in 2019, purely as a function of supply,” Jamie Lane, chief economist at short-term-rental analytics company AirDNA, told The Journal. “There were just not enough rentals for people to be able to stay in.”

AirDNA, by pulling data from rental sites such as Airbnb, found that occupancy rates over the next two months were largely lower across beachfront hot spots when compared with last year. In the Hamptons paid occupancy for July and August was just 32% as of June 15, about 25% below where it was last year, according to vacation rental analytics firm Key Data.

In May, brokers told CNBC that many homeowners had already begun trimming prices on rentals by 10% to 20%. Some homeowners think demand has changed because of less remote opportunities and flexibility with their jobs and an interest in international travel.

Some rental properties in the Hamptons, a popular vacation spot on Long Island, have sat empty this season. Barry Winiker/Getty Images

Cape Cod, a popular vacation hot spot in Massachusetts, has also seen a large drop in renters. An Insider report last month found more than 1,000 open listings for a week in July or August, while Verb also listed several hundred properties.

Christine Peterson, who lives in Cape Cod and manages rental properties with her husband, told The Journal that she had her first-ever empty week in 15 years recently. Another renter told The Journal he recently cut the price on a condo in Cape Cod by $400 a week, and reduced the minimum stay from a full week to three days.

“We’ve got to realize that 2020 through 2022 on Cape Cod were the years that we’re never going to see again,” Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors CEO Ryan Castle told The Journal.

AirDNA has found that while occupant rate is down 6% from last year, there has been an increase in last-minute bookings, as consumers look for discounts and short stays.

"People are tending to book their stays closer to arrival," said Melanie Brown, executive director of data insights at Key Data told The Messenger in June. "They’re not planning their trips as farther out as they did last year."