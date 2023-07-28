Summer Heat Puts Grid Operator and Electric Companies on ‘Hot Weather Alert’

This summer's record heat is putting the nation's electric grids to the test, with one of the largest grid operators sounding a hot weather alert.

PJM Interconnection, the nation's largest electric grid operator, on Friday extended its "Maximum Generation Alert/Load Management Alert" through July 29 for Mid-Atlantic and Southern States. It's first alert went out July 24.

"A Hot Weather Alert helps to prepare transmission and generation personnel and facilities for extreme heat and/or humidity that may cause capacity problems on the grid," PJM said in a statement.

The alert asks power companies to operate at full capacity as demand for air conditioning surges in the summer heat. PJM, however, also said it has enough generating capacity to meet customer needs, and cover any unanticipated changes in demand — for now.

"Weather of all kinds is increasing the instances of power outages in virtually every state," said Peter Girard, communications director for Climate Central, a group of researchers.

"Heat is one of the causes, and as it gets hotter, you can expect it to be even more challenging to the electrical grid," he said.

A report that the group issued in September noted an 83% increase in the number of reported major outages in the U.S. that were attributed to

weather-related events. It defined major outages as affecting 50,000 people or more.

There are three major electric grids in the U.S. and they share little power between them. One in the East, one in the West, and one in Texas. The systems are highly fragmented, with multiple operators, and are in dire need of upgrades to replace aging components and accommodate modern wind and solar power sources.

So far, the grids have held up reasonably well in what has been shaping up to be the hottest month in Earth's recorded history. Heat waves have dominated three continents and the oceans.

"The era of global boiling has arrived," said UN Secretary-General António Guterres at a press conference on Thursday.

PJM distributes power in 13 states and Washington D.C., serving 65 million people. Its transmission lines extend into Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia.

The Mid-Atlantic region consists of Atlantic City Electric, Baltimore Gas and Electric, Delmarva Power & Light, Jersey Central Power & Light, Met-Ed, Penelec, PECO Energy, Pepco, PPL Electric Utilities, PSE&G, and Orange & Rockland transmission zones.

Dominion Virginia Power makes up PJM's Southern region.