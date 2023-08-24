Subway To Be Sold to Arby’s, Cinnabon Owner

Fast food sandwich restaurant Subway signed a “definitive agreement” to sell itself to private equity firm Roark Capital, the company said in a statement Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Subway has been privately owned since 1965, according to a person familiar with the company.

"This transaction reflects Subway's long-term growth potential, and the substantial value of our brand and our franchisees around the world," said Subway CEO John Chidsey in a statement. "Subway has a bright future with Roark, and we are committed to continuing to focus on a win-win-win approach for our franchisees, our guests and our employees."

Subway owns 37,000 restaurants across 100 countries.

Subway is currently owned by the families of its two founding members, Fred DeLuca and Peter Buck, according to people familiar with the company. Chidsey is the company's first non-family CEO.

Roark Capital has $37 billion in assets under management, said Subway’s release. The firm also owns other widely known food brands such as Arby’s and Cinnabon.

Most of the proceeds from the transaction will likely go to foundations affiliated with the company's founders, according to The Wall Street Journal, which reported that Roark had offered about $9.6 billion for the company.

J.P. Morgan advised the sale.