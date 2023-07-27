Subway Says It Will Give You a Lifetime of Free Subs If You Change Your Name to ‘Subway’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Subway Says It Will Give You a Lifetime of Free Subs If You Change Your Name to ‘Subway’

One superfan camped out for two days to get a footlong tattoo of the Subway Series logo in exchange for free Subway for life

Published |Updated
Laura Bratton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Subway reported its 10th consecutive quarter of positive sales in July.Subway

How far would you go to get free sandwiches for life?

Subway is putting that to the test by asking its customers prove their loyalty by changing their legal name to, what else, "Subway." In return, the customer would get free subs for life. 

Die-hard subway fans can enter to win by submitting their commitment to change their name on the company’s website by Tuesday.

“Subway brand love and dedication run deep, especially when free sandwiches are up for grabs,” said the company in its announcement of the contest. “In 2022, one superfan camped out for two days to get a footlong tattoo of the Subway Series logo in exchange for free Subway for life.”

Read More

Subway said it would reimburse the lucky winner for legal and processing fees associated with the name change.

The Miami-based quick service restaurant saw its tenth consecutive month of positive sales growth on Tuesday. The chain has about 37,000 restaurants across 100 countries.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.