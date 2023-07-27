Subway Says It Will Give You a Lifetime of Free Subs If You Change Your Name to ‘Subway’

How far would you go to get free sandwiches for life?
Subway is putting that to the test by asking its customers prove their loyalty by changing their legal name to, what else, "Subway." In return, the customer would get free subs for life.
Die-hard subway fans can enter to win by submitting their commitment to change their name on the company’s website by Tuesday.
“Subway brand love and dedication run deep, especially when free sandwiches are up for grabs,” said the company in its announcement of the contest. “In 2022, one superfan camped out for two days to get a footlong tattoo of the Subway Series logo in exchange for free Subway for life.”
Subway said it would reimburse the lucky winner for legal and processing fees associated with the name change.
The Miami-based quick service restaurant saw its tenth consecutive month of positive sales growth on Tuesday. The chain has about 37,000 restaurants across 100 countries.
