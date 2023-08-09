Subway Says 10,000 People Pledge to Change Name for a Lifetime of Free Sandwiches
The chain said it will give free 'Deli Heroes' sandwiches in perpetuity to a fan who legally changes their name to Subway
After the sandwich chain Subway pledged to give free sandwiches for life to one customer who changes their name to Subway, the restaurant chain said more than 10,000 people have taken it up on the offer in just a four-day window.
In a news release, the company said it would "name" the winner later this month.
The promotion only applies to the sandwiches in the chain's "Deli Heroes" line.
Subway debuted a website where superfans can enter the contest. Customers needed only to visit Subwaynamechange.com and pledge to change their names.
The site accepted entries between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4.
Sandwich company said in a July 26th news release announcing the promotion that it will help the winner with any legal fees involved in the name change.
The winner doesn't have to change their name until they've officially been selected.
