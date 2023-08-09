Subway Says 10,000 People Pledge to Change Name for a Lifetime of Free Sandwiches - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Subway Says 10,000 People Pledge to Change Name for a Lifetime of Free Sandwiches

The chain said it will give free 'Deli Heroes' sandwiches in perpetuity to a fan who legally changes their name to Subway

Published |Updated
Patrick Cooley
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

After the sandwich chain Subway pledged to give free sandwiches for life to one customer who changes their name to Subway, the restaurant chain said more than 10,000 people have taken it up on the offer in just a four-day window.

In a news release, the company said it would "name" the winner later this month.

The promotion only applies to the sandwiches in the chain's "Deli Heroes" line.

Subway debuted a website where superfans can enter the contest. Customers needed only to visit Subwaynamechange.com and pledge to change their names.

Read More
Subway External Store Sign on May 2023 in London, England.
Subway accepted entries into the contest for just four days.Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

The site accepted entries between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4.

Sandwich company said in a July 26th news release announcing the promotion that it will help the winner with any legal fees involved in the name change.

The winner doesn't have to change their name until they've officially been selected.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.