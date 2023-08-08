Struggling WeWork Discloses ‘Substantial Doubt’ About Its Ability to Survive - The Messenger
Struggling WeWork Discloses ‘Substantial Doubt’ About Its Ability to Survive

Despite the rise of remote work, the company has struggled with cash flow

Published |Updated
Lynnley Browning
WeWork coworking station in Mexico City. The company said it has “substantial doubt” about it’s ability to survive.CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images

WeWork Inc. said Tuesday it had “substantial doubt” about its ability to survive as a business, citing prolonged losses and canceled memberships for its office spaces.

The company, which pioneered the co-working culture for startups and entrepreneurs, disclosed the grim outlook in its second-quarter earnings. It posted a net loss of $397 million for the April-June period, after a $635 million loss in the year-ago period.

David Tolley, WeWork's interim chief executive officer, said in an earnings release that excess supply in commercial real estate, increasing competition in flexible space and macroeconomic volatility "drove higher member churn and softer demand than we anticipated, resulting in a slight decline in memberships.”

The company’s stock plunged roughly 34% in after-hours trading Tuesday. Overall, WeWork’s stock is down roughly 90% since the start of this year.

The company said it would try to negotiate more favorable lease arrangements for its co-working spaces as part of a 12-month turnaround plan. WeWork said it would also try to raise more money by issuing debt or equity securities or by selling assets, and control its expenses and limit capital expenditures. 

"The Company’s ability to continue as a going concern is contingent upon successful execution of management’s plan to improve liquidity and profitability over the next 12 months," the statement said.

Colorful co-founder Adam Neumann was forced out as CEO in 2019 after a failed bid to take the once high-flying startup public. WeWork once had a $47 billion valuation and was considered the second-most valuable startup in the United States. It went public in March 2021 through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, named BowX Acquisition Corp.

