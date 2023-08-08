Struggling WeWork Discloses ‘Substantial Doubt’ About Its Ability to Survive

WeWork Inc. said Tuesday it had “substantial doubt” about its ability to survive as a business, citing prolonged losses and canceled memberships for its office spaces.
The company, which pioneered the co-working culture for startups and entrepreneurs, disclosed the grim outlook in its second-quarter earnings. It posted a net loss of $397 million for the April-June period, after a $635 million loss in the year-ago period.
David Tolley, WeWork's interim chief executive officer, said in an earnings release that excess supply in commercial real estate, increasing competition in flexible space and macroeconomic volatility "drove higher member churn and softer demand than we anticipated, resulting in a slight decline in memberships.”
The company’s stock plunged roughly 34% in after-hours trading Tuesday. Overall, WeWork’s stock is down roughly 90% since the start of this year.
- WeWork’s Biggest Problems Start With Real Estate
- Baltimore Orioles Announcer Kevin Brown Suspended Indefinitely Due to Comments on Franchise’s Struggles Against Tampa Bay Rays
- Justice Alito Did Not Disclose Luxury Vacation: Report
- This Woman Survived the Titanic Sinking — Then Starred in a Movie About it
- Influencer Who Survived School Shooting Mentions Incident in Skin Care Ad, Faces Backlash
The company said it would try to negotiate more favorable lease arrangements for its co-working spaces as part of a 12-month turnaround plan. WeWork said it would also try to raise more money by issuing debt or equity securities or by selling assets, and control its expenses and limit capital expenditures.
"The Company’s ability to continue as a going concern is contingent upon successful execution of management’s plan to improve liquidity and profitability over the next 12 months," the statement said.
Colorful co-founder Adam Neumann was forced out as CEO in 2019 after a failed bid to take the once high-flying startup public. WeWork once had a $47 billion valuation and was considered the second-most valuable startup in the United States. It went public in March 2021 through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, named BowX Acquisition Corp.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Jackie O’s Childhood Hamptons Home Sells for $52 MillionBusiness
- Fox’s Chief Legal Officer and Former Murdoch Confidant to Step DownBusiness
- IRS Mistook Thousands of Living Taxpayers for DeadBusiness
- The IRS Lost Millions of Tax Records, Some as Recent as 2019Business
- SEC Investigating Illumina Over Rushed $7.1 Billion Deal With Early Cancer Test MakerBusiness
- Health Data Company Sued After Russian Hackers Steal 1.7 Million People’s Medical RecordsBusiness
- Airlines Add Extra Flights to Evacuate Travelers From MauiBusiness
- Robinhood Triumphs Over Angry InvestorsBusiness
- Diamond Prices Are Falling — Does That Portend More Wedded Bliss?Business
- Wendy’s vs Taco Bell: The Late-Night Wars Are OnBusiness
- Medicare Likely To Negotiate Prices for These 10 DrugsBusiness
- Barry Sternlicht-Backed Cano Health Warns It Could Go Under, Shares Fall 70%Business