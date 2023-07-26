Strong Vaccine Sales Lift Forecast for GSK - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Strong Vaccine Sales Lift Forecast for GSK

Vaccine sales were up 18% year over year to more than £2 billion ($2.6 billion)

Published |Updated
Bruce Gil
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
GSK now expects revenue to grow 8% to 10% up from the previous forecast of 6% to 8%.Leon Neal/Getty

U.K.-based pharmaceutical company GSK raised its forecasts for this year after seeing strong vaccine and HIV drug sales in its second quarter, according to the drug maker’s latest earnings report Wednesday. 

GSK changed its name from Glaxo Smith Kline in 2022 after spinning off its consumer health care products into a new company called Haleon as it switched its strategy to focus on vaccines and pharmaceuticals. Haleon sells over-the-counter products such as Theraflu and Advil.

"We have delivered another excellent quarter of performance, with strong sales and earnings growth, notably in HIV and vaccines, and continued strengthening of the R&D pipeline and product portfolio,” GSK CEO Emma Walmsley said in a statement.

The company said it now expects revenue to increase slightly, to between 8% to 10%. "New products, notably in vaccines and HIV, all made healthy contributions to growth," Walmsley said on Wednesday's earnings call.

Read More

Vaccine sales rose 18% to more than £2 billion ($2.6 billion) while HIV drug sales increased 13% to about £1.6 billion ($2.1 billion). 

In May, the FDA approved GSK’s Arexvy, the first vaccine to treat RSV, a respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms, in adults. One of the company's biggest vaccines is Shingrix, for shingles.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.