Strong Vaccine Sales Lift Forecast for GSK

U.K.-based pharmaceutical company GSK raised its forecasts for this year after seeing strong vaccine and HIV drug sales in its second quarter, according to the drug maker’s latest earnings report Wednesday.
GSK changed its name from Glaxo Smith Kline in 2022 after spinning off its consumer health care products into a new company called Haleon as it switched its strategy to focus on vaccines and pharmaceuticals. Haleon sells over-the-counter products such as Theraflu and Advil.
"We have delivered another excellent quarter of performance, with strong sales and earnings growth, notably in HIV and vaccines, and continued strengthening of the R&D pipeline and product portfolio,” GSK CEO Emma Walmsley said in a statement.
The company said it now expects revenue to increase slightly, to between 8% to 10%. "New products, notably in vaccines and HIV, all made healthy contributions to growth," Walmsley said on Wednesday's earnings call.
- Pfizer and Moderna Forecast Lower COVID-19 Vaccine Sales in Second Quarter
- Moderna Lands Deal to Bring Vaccines to China, Despite Rising Tensions with US
- Southwest Airlines Posts Record Sales But Forecasts Revenue Declines
- Moderna’s COVID Vaccine Commercial Sales to Generate Up to $4 Billion
- New RSV Vaccine for Adults Up to 94% Effective — Here’s What to Know
Vaccine sales rose 18% to more than £2 billion ($2.6 billion) while HIV drug sales increased 13% to about £1.6 billion ($2.1 billion).
In May, the FDA approved GSK’s Arexvy, the first vaccine to treat RSV, a respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms, in adults. One of the company's biggest vaccines is Shingrix, for shingles.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Florida-Based Chicken Chain Pollo Tropical to Be Sold for $225 millionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness
- ‘Funny Girl’ Starring Lea Michele Recoups Its Capital Ahead of Final CurtainEntertainment
- Houston Texans Minority Owner Facing Rape ChargeSports
- ‘Supernatural’ Star Buys Really Old Connecticut Mansion Screaming to Be HauntedBusiness
- Barbie Gets Weird with New Doll, ‘I Am Kenough’ Unisex HoodieBusiness
- Tesla’s CFO and ‘Master of Coin’ Zach Kirkhorn Steps Down, Shares FallBusiness
- PayPal Launches US Dollar-Backed StablecoinBusiness
- Research Shows Working With People in a Shared Space Increases RelaxationTech
- Tyson Foods Posts $350 Million Loss in Third QuarterBusiness