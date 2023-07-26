Strong Vaccine Sales Lift Forecast for GSK

U.K.-based pharmaceutical company GSK raised its forecasts for this year after seeing strong vaccine and HIV drug sales in its second quarter, according to the drug maker’s latest earnings report Wednesday.

GSK changed its name from Glaxo Smith Kline in 2022 after spinning off its consumer health care products into a new company called Haleon as it switched its strategy to focus on vaccines and pharmaceuticals. Haleon sells over-the-counter products such as Theraflu and Advil.

"We have delivered another excellent quarter of performance, with strong sales and earnings growth, notably in HIV and vaccines, and continued strengthening of the R&D pipeline and product portfolio,” GSK CEO Emma Walmsley said in a statement.

The company said it now expects revenue to increase slightly, to between 8% to 10%. "New products, notably in vaccines and HIV, all made healthy contributions to growth," Walmsley said on Wednesday's earnings call.

Vaccine sales rose 18% to more than £2 billion ($2.6 billion) while HIV drug sales increased 13% to about £1.6 billion ($2.1 billion).

In May, the FDA approved GSK’s Arexvy, the first vaccine to treat RSV, a respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms, in adults. One of the company's biggest vaccines is Shingrix, for shingles.