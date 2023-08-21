Stop Trying to Save Honeybees

An explosion in private beekeeping is doing more harm than good.

As global headlines about the decline of the world’s honeybee populations spread, experts want the conservation-minded public to know they’ve got things covered — and you don’t need to buy more insects.

Specialists told The New York Times Sunday that the most valuable types of the pollinating insects are, in fact, in a healthy, robust state.

That means the explosion in private beekeeping by amateur hobbyists could disrupt the populations of those seven key species that don’t need help.

“There are now more bees on the planet than there have ever been in human history,” the newspaper quoted Scott Hoffman Black, the executive director of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation in Portland, Oregon, as saying.

“Save the bees” became a hashtag a few years ago when population declines began to make the news, encouraging amateur hobbyists who wanted to cultivate an ecologically friendly reputation.

“The downside was that there was no nuance,” Black told the newspaper. “All anyone heard was that bees were declining, so I should get a hive.” He added that bees are resilient and beekeeping operations have grown skilled at replacing colonies that die.

Beekeepers are urging amateur hobbyists not to buy more bees. Getty Images

Bee pollination accounts for roughly $15 billion in added value to U.S. crops including apples, broccoli and almonds, the Food and Drug Administration says. “Honey bees are like flying dollar bills buzzing over U.S. crops,” the agency writes.

Nearly half of honeybee colonies collapsed in 2022, according to research by scholars at Auburn University and the University of Maryland, and private beekeepers talked of struggles to regrow their populations. Populations in the wild have been in decline for decades.

But the most important seven species are doing just fine, thanks to giant agricultural corporations that depend on the insects to pollinate their crops. Hobbyists including Beyonce and Queen Camilla also focus on the non-threatened varieties.