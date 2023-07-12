Stock Markets Rise Following Better-Than-Expected Inflation Data - The Messenger
Stock Markets Rise Following Better-Than-Expected Inflation Data

The latest federal data showed inflation slowed to its lowest rate in two years

Laura Bratton
The Consumer Price Index rose 3% in June over the previous 12 months, dipping to its lowest rate since March 2021. The inflation rate fell from 4% in May — a welcome sign that inflation is loosening its grip on the U.S. economy.Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major stock indices rose Wednesday following new federal data that showed inflation is continuing to cool.

Investors hope it means the Federal Reserve won't have to raise rates as much as feared through the end of the year.

The Dow inched up 86 points to close up 0.25% after initially surging by more than 269 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped by 158 points, ending the day up by 1.15%, while the Standard & Poor's 500 gained just 33 points, or 0.74%.

The biggest mover in the Dow was Salesforce, which jumped by 2.76%. Pushing up the S&P was Dominos pizza, which was the index's biggest mover with an 11% jump. PDD Holdings helped pull the Nasdaq higher with a 6% jump in the shares of the Chinese online retailer.

The S&P has risen 16.48% so far this year, while the Dow has pushed up 3.62% and the Nasdaq is up 32.99%.

The Consumer Price Index rose 3% in June over the previous 12 months, dipping to its lowest rate since March 2021. The inflation rate fell from 4% in May — a welcome sign that inflation is loosening its grip on the U.S. economy.

Core inflation, which factors out volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.2% — less than the predicted 0.3% increase.

The data reinforced hopes that the Fed will reconsider further rate hikes widely expected this month.

