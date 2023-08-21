Stephen Sondheim’s $7 Million New York Townhouse Sells Within a Month - The Messenger
Business.
Stephen Sondheim’s $7 Million New York Townhouse Sells Within a Month

The property features a music studio, solarium and private communal garden

Sasha Jones
The home features Stephen Sondheim’s music studioCompass

The late Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim’s Turtle Bay Gardens townhouse has found a buyer just weeks after hitting the market. 

Located at ​​246 East 49th Street, the townhouse's asking price was $7 million. It is now in contract, according to the Olshan report.

The Sondheim residence is among 20 townhouses that make up the enclave on 48th and 49th Streets between Second and Third Avenues.

Sondheim, whose works include "Sweeney Todd" and "Into the Woods," purchased the property in 1960 using the proceeds from the musical "Gypsy."

The collection of homes was created in 1920 from a series of 1860’s townhouses. The properties share a private communal garden accessible only through the homes. Previous owners have included cultural figures such as actress Katharine Hepburn, writer Garson Kanin and editor Maxwell Perkins.

The terrace of 246 East 49th StreetCompass

The buyer and final price has not been revealed. Compass listing agent Michael Franco declined to comment to The Messenger.

Among the features of the home are a music studio on the second floor, with a music library, wood-burning fireplace and baby grand piano. A solarium with stained-glass windows opens onto a 30-foot terrace that overlooks the gardens. 

The townhouse has seven bedrooms and 3.5 half baths. It is 19-feet-wide and comprises nearly 6,000 square feet. 

The private communal Turtle Bay GardenCompass
