Trump Aide Nonprofit Files EEOC Complaint Against Kellogg for Discriminating Against Straight White Men
Business.
Trump Aide Nonprofit Files EEOC Complaint Against Kellogg for Discriminating Against Straight White Men

A complaint filed with the EEOC by America Legal First, led by ex-Trump aide Stephen Miller, claimed the company engages in unlawful employment through diversity initiatives

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
A nonprofit co-founded by former Trump aide Stephen Miller filed a civil rights complaint against Kellogg Company over race-based hiring practices.

America First Legal filed its complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, claiming that Kellogg’s engages in unlawful employment practices by seeking to “balance” its workforce based on race, color, national origin and sex — all of which are protected classes under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The complaint argues that “equity” is a euphemism for illegal discrimination, and that Kellogg’s initiatives unfairly advantages “favored groups at the expense of others because of their skin color.” 

The suit also alleges that the company’s leadership development program aimed at women, ASPIRE, unlawfully gives preference to women in hiring, training and promotions to attain gender parity goals.

Kellogg’s has said it is on track to achieving 25% “underrepresented talent” at the management level in the U.S. by 2025, according to its website, and is set to have women in 50% of managerial roles within the same timeframe. 

In a concurrent letter to Steven Callihane, Kellogg’s CEO and chairman of the board of directors, America First argues that the company's management “hijacked the brand to advance an extreme political and social agenda,” which threatens to waste company assets and breaches fiduciary duty. 

The legal group points to partnerships that “politicize and sexualize” the brand, including with GLAAD, an LGBTQ advocacy nonprofit, as well as popular drag queen RuPaul, Jersey Shore star Snooki and a recent photo-op with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who was recently caught in the middle of a culture war over her collaboration with Bud Light beer.

Tony the Tiger, Kellogg's mascot
America First Legal called on Kellogg’s to immediately cease what it perceives as damaging partnerships and to ditch its equity-focused hiring practices.Noam Galai/Getty Images

In the letter, America First highlighted recent partnerships and merchandising, which it claims “drives customers away and needlessly destroys shareholder value," including Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Bud Light collaboration with Mulvaney, Target’s Pride Month merchandise and Disney's fight against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

It called on Kellogg’s to immediately cease such partnerships, and to ditch its equity-focused hiring and training practices to "repair and safeguard" the company's brand.

America First filed a similar lawsuit against Target Tuesday, alleging that the retailer misled investors about the impact its Pride Month campaign would have on share prices. Target’s stock took a more than 10% hit by the end of May, with the company losing $10 billion in market valuation between May 18 and 28 alone, the suit claims

Miller and Gene Hamilton co-founded America First Legal in 2021.

