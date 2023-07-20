Stellantis Engineer Pleads Guilty for Conspiring to Violate Clean Air Act With Fiat Chrysler Vehicles

A Stellantis engineer pleaded guilty to a felony for conspiring to violate the U.S. Clean Air Act and misrepresenting vehicles’ pollutant emissions to U.S. regulators, the Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday.
Emanuele Palma and others conspired to withhold information about the emissions control systems on more than 100,000 Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicles from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), according to court documents. They also misrepresented the vehicles’ emissions of pollutants, fuel efficiency and compliance with U.S. emissions standards. Fiat is part of Stellantis.
“Senior auto officials at FCA US, including Mr. Palma, conspired to circumvent pollution standards and obtain EPA certifications for hundreds of thousands of SUVs and pickup trucks under false pretenses,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division in the statement. “Today’s actions reflect the Justice Department’s continued and steadfast commitment to enforcing the Clean Air Act and holding individuals accountable for attempting to circumvent our Nation’s pollution standards.”
The Clean Air Act, first enacted in 1963, regulates all air emissions across sectors in the United States.
- Stellantis Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Pricing for EVs
- Jeep Plants Put Workers on Mandatory Overtime Ahead of Potential Strike
- Supreme Court Weakens Clean Water Act in Landmark Decision
- VW, Stellantis Join $1 Billion Auto Consortium to Mine Metals for EV Batteries
- Trump Pleads Not Guilty to All 37 Criminal Counts in Classified Documents Case After Arrest
This plea is related to a corporate plea and sentencing order from last August, in which Stellantis was ordered to pay about $300 million in criminal penalties for misleading representations about the design, calibration, and function of the emissions control systems.
Palma and co-conspirators will be sentenced on Oct. 17.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness