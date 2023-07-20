Stellantis Engineer Pleads Guilty for Conspiring to Violate Clean Air Act With Fiat Chrysler Vehicles

A Stellantis engineer pleaded guilty to a felony for conspiring to violate the U.S. Clean Air Act and misrepresenting vehicles’ pollutant emissions to U.S. regulators, the Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday.

Emanuele Palma and others conspired to withhold information about the emissions control systems on more than 100,000 Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicles from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), according to court documents. They also misrepresented the vehicles’ emissions of pollutants, fuel efficiency and compliance with U.S. emissions standards. Fiat is part of Stellantis.

“Senior auto officials at FCA US, including Mr. Palma, conspired to circumvent pollution standards and obtain EPA certifications for hundreds of thousands of SUVs and pickup trucks under false pretenses,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division in the statement. “Today’s actions reflect the Justice Department’s continued and steadfast commitment to enforcing the Clean Air Act and holding individuals accountable for attempting to circumvent our Nation’s pollution standards.”

The Clean Air Act, first enacted in 1963, regulates all air emissions across sectors in the United States.

This plea is related to a corporate plea and sentencing order from last August, in which Stellantis was ordered to pay about $300 million in criminal penalties for misleading representations about the design, calibration, and function of the emissions control systems.

Palma and co-conspirators will be sentenced on Oct. 17.