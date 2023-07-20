Stellantis Engineer Pleads Guilty for Conspiring to Violate Clean Air Act With Fiat Chrysler Vehicles - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Stellantis Engineer Pleads Guilty for Conspiring to Violate Clean Air Act With Fiat Chrysler Vehicles

The engineer withheld information about the emissions control systems on more than 100,000 Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicles from the EPA

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The Clean Air Act, first enacted in 1963, regulates all air emissions across industries.Peter Cade/Getty Images

A Stellantis engineer pleaded guilty to a felony for conspiring to violate the U.S. Clean Air Act and misrepresenting vehicles’ pollutant emissions to U.S. regulators, the Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday.

Emanuele Palma and others conspired to withhold information about the emissions control systems on more than 100,000 Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicles from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), according to court documents. They also misrepresented the vehicles’ emissions of pollutants, fuel efficiency and compliance with U.S. emissions standards. Fiat is part of Stellantis.

“Senior auto officials at FCA US, including Mr. Palma, conspired to circumvent pollution standards and obtain EPA certifications for hundreds of thousands of SUVs and pickup trucks under false pretenses,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division in the statement. “Today’s actions reflect the Justice Department’s continued and steadfast commitment to enforcing the Clean Air Act and holding individuals accountable for attempting to circumvent our Nation’s pollution standards.”

The Clean Air Act, first enacted in 1963, regulates all air emissions across sectors in the United States.

Read More

This plea is related to a corporate plea and sentencing order from last August, in which Stellantis was ordered to pay about $300 million in criminal penalties for misleading representations about the design, calibration, and function of the emissions control systems.

Palma and co-conspirators will be sentenced on Oct. 17.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.