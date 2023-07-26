Stellantis Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Pricing for EVs

The international automaker Stellantis reported a net profit of $12 billion in the first half of the year, up 37% compared to the first six months of 2022, largely due to a strong showing in North America and increased demand for electric vehicles in Europe.

Company executive also said it held steady on pricing for its vehicles, which helped results.

The automaker ranked second in the U.S. market for low-emission electric vehicle sales.

It also ranked third in the EU30, a grouping of 27 European Union nations and four non-EU countries, for battery electric vehicle sales.

The automakers also reported record net revenue of $108.9 billion, up 12% year-over-year, because of higher shipments. Consolidated shipments rose 9% compared to last year, increasing to 3.2 million.

Stellantis brands include Fiat, Peugeot, Alfa Romeo, Ram and Jeep. Its shares were up nearly 3% in early trading on Wednesday.

Global battery electric vehicle sales increased 24% year-over-year, to 169,000 units, while global low-emission electric vehicle sales increased 28% year-over-year, to 315,000 units. Stellantis has 25 electric vehicles currently on the market and is launching another 23 by the end of 2024.

The automaker is bringing its first BEVs, the Ram ProMaster and New Fiat 500, to North America in the next half-year.

“Our outstanding performance in the first half of this year supports our long-term sustainability and our ability to achieve the bold ambitions of our Dare Forward 2030 plan,” CEO Carlos Tavares said in a letter to investors.

Stellantis will also be launching a retail distribution model in Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and The Netherlands over the next few months. The new model was announced last year and approved in March by the European dealer associations that work with Stellantis.

In Stellantis' Wednesday earnings call, Tavares acknowledged the company’s operational issues. Earlier this year, Stellantis recalled about 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide because of the potential risk of fire from the vehicle’s power lift gates.

Last month, the automaker told union workers at three factories in Michigan and Indiana they would have to work mandatory overtime to meet the demand for Jeep SUVs. One of those factories, the Warren Truck facility, said that production shortfalls were caused by layoffs last summer.

“And despite the record results, I can tell you from inside that many things went wrong,” Tavares said. “We want to be better and we want to fix our operational issues in a more efficient way.”

Tavares also addressed the ongoing negotiations with the United Auto Workers union, stating that the company is negotiating with the union for its employees. The UAW is currently negotiating the contract between the Big Three U.S. automakers and its 150,000 members. Shawn Fain, the president of the UAW, has said that a strike is possible if there is no new contract when the current agreement expires on Sept. 14, according to CNN.

Tavares said the company is negotiating for its employees, pointing to the $2.2 billion it distributed to employees as part of a profit-sharing initiative earlier this year.

“We want to make sure that we built the conditions for that performance to be sustainable,” Tavares said. “We ensure by today’s negotiation the cost competitiveness and the quality competitiveness of our U.S. operations.”

Stellantis repurchased $774 million of its own shares over the first half of 2023 as part of a $1.6 billion buyback program. The program is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Stellantis was created through the 2021 merger of French automaker PSA Peugeot and the Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.