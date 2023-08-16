States Eye Crackdown on High-Potency Pot
Cannabis-related calls to poison-control centers in Colorado surged from 41 calls in 2006 to 276 calls in 2019
Lawmakers in states that have legalized marijuana are starting to scrutinize the effects of a growing market of high-potency cannabis products, specifically vape oils and waxes known as concentrates.
Since Washington and Colorado became the first states to legalize the recreational use of cannabis in 2012, the drug has become stronger. One study found that the average concentration of THC, the psychoactive ingredient of the plant, in cannabis flower seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration grew from 4% in 1995 to 12% in 2014.
Marijuana companies are now offering cannabis flower with a concentration of 20% THC and concentrates starting off at 60% THC, according to Bloomberg.
Vermont and Connecticut were the first states to set a 60% THC cap on concentrates.
In 2022, Colorado set daily limits on the sale of marijuana concentrates. Most users in Colorado can only buy 8 grams per day of concentrates.
Lawmakers in Washington state introduced bills earlier this year to limit the potency of cannabis products, but they failed to pass committee hearings.
In 2023, over a third of the expected $34 billion in U.S. cannabis sales will come from products with high THC levels, according to data provided to Bloomberg by New Frontier Data.
Calls to poison-control centers in Colorado related to cannabis exposure increased from 41 calls in 2006 to 276 calls in 2019, according to state data.
At the same time marijuana users seeking medical help is also on the rise.
In 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden asked Department of Human and Health Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Attorney General Merrick Garland to review how cannabis is classified federally. The drug is currently classified as Schedule 1, the category for the most dangerous substances. Becerra said in a June press conference that he aims to give President Joe Biden the results of the review by the end of this year.
