Starbucks Triumphs Over Conservative Investor Who Sued Over Corporate Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity Initiatives
A US district judge struck down a case filed by a conservative nonprofit who held about $6,000 in Starbucks shares
Starbucks prevailed over a conservative group claiming its diversity, equity and inclusion policies amounted to illegal racial discrimination.
Chief Judge Stanley Bastian in the Eastern District of Washington dismissed the case on Friday, according to court documents.
Starbucks announced a series of policies in 2020, including one that would increase BIPOC representation at all corporate levels to at least 30% by 2025.
In 2022 the National Center for Public Policy Research, a conservative nonprofit based in Delaware, claimed those policies violated the American Civil Rights Act. The group, which held about $6,000 in Starbucks shares, sued the company after it rejected its demands to retract its DEI initiatives.
“Starbucks, acting through its officers and directors, crafted and publicized these policies with fanfare, preening over the supposed moral virtue their adoption signaled,” said the nonprofit in its complaint.
Judge Bastian vehemently denied the group's allegations in a hearing on Friday, according to Reuters. "If the plaintiff doesn't want to be invested in 'woke' corporate America, perhaps it should seek other investment opportunities rather than wasting this court's time," he said.
Starbucks said it was "pleased" with the court's decision.
"Through our commitments to inclusion and diversity, we continue to strive to make Starbucks a welcoming place for our partners (employees) and customers around the globe," said a Starbucks spokesperson in a statement to The Messenger.
