Starbucks Triumphs Over Conservative Investor Who Sued Over Corporate Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity Initiatives - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Former Employee of IV Hydration Company Speaks Out Against Unethical Practices: ‘This Isn’t Right’

Starbucks Triumphs Over Conservative Investor Who Sued Over Corporate Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity Initiatives

A US district judge struck down a case filed by a conservative nonprofit who held about $6,000 in Starbucks shares

Published |Updated
Laura Bratton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Starbucks prevailed over a conservative group claiming its diversity, equity and inclusion policies amounted to illegal racial discrimination.

Chief Judge Stanley Bastian in the Eastern District of Washington dismissed the case on Friday, according to court documents.

Starbucks announced a series of policies in 2020, including one that would increase BIPOC representation at all corporate levels to at least 30% by 2025.

In 2022 the National Center for Public Policy Research, a conservative nonprofit based in Delaware, claimed those policies violated the American Civil Rights Act. The group, which held about $6,000 in Starbucks shares, sued the company after it rejected its demands to retract its DEI initiatives. 

Read More
The Starbucks logo on July 26, 2023 in Bari, Italy.
Starbucks announced a set of new diversity, equity and inclusion policies in 2020.Donato Fasano/Getty Images

“Starbucks, acting through its officers and directors, crafted and publicized these policies with fanfare, preening over the supposed moral virtue their adoption signaled,” said the nonprofit in its complaint.

Judge Bastian vehemently denied the group's allegations in a hearing on Friday, according to Reuters. "If the plaintiff doesn't want to be invested in 'woke' corporate America, perhaps it should seek other investment opportunities rather than wasting this court's time," he said.

Starbucks said it was "pleased" with the court's decision.

"Through our commitments to inclusion and diversity, we continue to strive to make Starbucks a welcoming place for our partners (employees) and customers around the globe," said a Starbucks spokesperson in a statement to The Messenger.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.