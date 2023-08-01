Star TV Realtor Ryan Serhant Filming New Netflix Show (Exclusive)

Ryan Serhant has a new reality tv show in the works with Netflix.
The broker and former Million Dollar Listing New York star signed a deal with the streaming platform over a year ago, sources familiar with production tell The Messenger. Filming has been taking place in his eponymous brokerage’s office and in New York City this summer.
Reps for Serhant and Netflix did not comment when contacted by The Messenger.
Netflix’s real estate show roster includes Selling Sunset and Buying Beverly Hills.
Serhant has brought on agents to star in the show, including Jessica Markowski, an actress and influencer, according to sources. Markowski announced that she joined the firm in an April 2022 Instagram post. She did not respond to requests for comment.
Mauricio Umansky, the founder of the brokerage The Agency and husband of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality Kyle Richards, has similarly envisioned expanding his Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills to other markets, according to his spokesperson.
Serhant left the Emmy-nominated Bravo production Million Dollar Listing last year, causing the network to regroup, People reported. He launched his own brokerage “Serhant” in 2020, leaving Nest Seekers International, where he was a top agent for over 10 years.
Last year, the new residential brokerage was among the most successful in New York City, with $542 million in closed sales volume across 224 deals, according to a ranking by The Real Deal.
Despite departing Million Dollar Listing, the star has remained in front of cameras, even prior to working on his new show. Serhant and his team are known for their social media savvy. His office includes a full-service in-house film studio, along with podcasting space.
