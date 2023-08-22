Surging Theft and Sinking Profits Are Slamming Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods released a bleak earnings report Tuesday that showed a massive drop in profits, rising theft and a warning to investors it wouldn't make as much money as expected for the year.
Its shares plunged 24% in premarket trading.
Citing growing retail theft and sluggish outdoor sales, Dick's second-quarter profits slid 23% to $244 million during the 13 weeks ended July 29, from $319 million during the same period last year.
The company badly missed Morningstar's earnings estimates of $3.76 a share, generating $2.82 a share in profit. Its sales rose 3.6% to 3.2 billion, from $3.1 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Dick's is also laying off 250 corporate office workers, Bloomberg news reported earlier, citing an anonymous source.
Dick's lowered its profit forecast for the year from between $12.90 to $13.80 per share to between $11.33 to $12.13 per share for the year. The retailer cited "shrink," specifically "organized retail crime," in lowering its forecast. Shrink is the difference between how much inventory a store is supposed to have versus what is actually in stock. Damaged or mismanaged inventory, staff theft, shop lifting and organized crime can affect a retailer's inventory.
"Profitability was short of our expectations due in large part to the impact of elevated inventory shrink, an increasingly serious issue impacting many retailers," Dick's CEO Lauren Hobart said in a press release.
Gross profit margins fell to 34%, compared to 36% during the same time last year, with about a third of the margin reduction attributed to shrink, according to Dick's Chairman Ed Stack.
“We expect it could even get a little bit worse. We’ve taken a little bit bigger reserve for that in the second half of the year. Just because what we see going on with organized retail crime, grab and go’s,” Stack told CNBC on Tuesday. “We think we’re doing the best we can to try to curtail it with the security that we have in the stores, working with local authorities.”
Despite its losses, Dick's reaffirmed its 2023 forecast of comparable store sales and isn't cutting planned capital expenditures. The retailer also opened seven new House of Sports locations, during the quarter, with plans for future expansions; these stores are larger than Dick's typical stores and feature interactive activities for customers.
