Stability AI Co-Founder Sues Company Claiming He Was Duped Into Selling His Stake for Just $100

Stability AI, one of the leading companies in artificial intelligence, is being sued by a co-founder who claims he was duped by CEO Emad Mostaque into selling his 15% stake in the startup for $100 just months before the British company hit a $1 billion valuation, according to the lawsuit.

The co-founder, Cyrus Hodes, sold his stake to Mostaque in two transactions, one in October 2021 and one in May 2022. Hodes, who is also a member of several AI groups, said Mostaque deceived him into thinking that the company was “essentially worthless” in an act of “corporate greed,” according to the lawsuit.

In August 2022, just a few months after the second transaction, Stability released image creation tool Stable Diffusion and announced $101 million in a venture capital seed round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Coatue management, according to Bloomberg. In March, Stability announced it was seeking to raise money at a $4 billion valuation, according to Fortune.

“In an act of self-dealing by a faithless fiduciary, Mostaque brazenly deceived Hodes about the core business of Stability AI that Mostaque was developing, its likely valuation, and its fundraising,” Hodes’ lawyers wrote in the lawsuit.

Mostaque and Hodes began working on an initiative titled Collective and Augmented Intelligence Against Covid-19 project in 2020. The purpose of the company was to sell generative AI services to help governments develop better responses to the Covid pandemic. Hodes worked full-time for 18 months to help Stability develop its resources, and spent more than $15,000 to cover company expenses; In return, his primary compensation was his 15% stock interest in the company, according to the lawsuit.

Hodes also accuses Mostaque of past embezzlement of funds from Stability to pay the rent for his family’s “lavish” apartment in London, and states that the CEO had a “long history of cheating investors in prior ventures in which he was involved.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Stability told Semafor, “The suit is without merit and we will aggressively defend our position.”

Another co-founder, Tayab Waseem, filed suit against Stability and Mostraque in May, alleging that Stability promised him 10% of common stock in the company instead of a paycheck. Waseem claimed that he also worked on the CAIAC project and was given the titles of “Chief Scientific Officer” and co-founder. On the same day, it was filed it was dismissed voluntarily by Waseem’s counsel, according to Vice News.

Stability is also facing a lawsuit from stock photo company Getty Images over alleged copyright violation. Getty said it believes that Stability “unlawfully copied and processed millions of images protected by copyright” to train its software.

In April, Semafor reported that Stability had “burned through” a significant chunk of the $100 million it raised last year. After struggling to raise funding at a $4 billion valuation, Stability secured a convertible note from investors worth less than $25 million, according to Bloomberg.