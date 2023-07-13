St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard to Step Down After 33 Years - The Messenger
St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard to Step Down After 33 Years

Bullard will become the dean of the School of Business at Purdue University

Lily Meier
President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis James Bullard speaks during an interview with AFP in Washington, DC, on Aug. 6, 2019. Bullard is leaving the bank after 33 years. ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images

St. Louis Federal Reserve President Jim Bullard is stepping down in mid-August after 33 years at the bank, he announced Thursday.

Bullard announced that he's leaving to become the dean of the Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business at Purdue University. He is set to begin his new job a day after leaving the bank.

Bullard is widely considered to be the most hawkish member of the FOMC who has been consistent in his belief that higher interest rates are the mechanism that the central bank can use to curb inflation.

Bullard was appointed to the prestigious role in April 2008, at the beginning of the financial crisis. He began at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis as an economist, among other roles, in 1990 when he received his Ph.D. in economics from Indiana University. 

Kathleen O’Neill Paese, who currently serves as the first vice president and chief operating officer, will serve as interim president and CEO of the bank, effective immediately, according to a statement from the bank.

The St. Louis fed board and deputy bank chairs will lead a search committee for a permanent replacement, with plans to use a national executive search firm.

Bullard said he believes “the bank is well-positioned for ongoing success and impact.” 

