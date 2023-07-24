Spotify Hikes Prices for Its Premium Plans - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Spotify Hikes Prices for Its Premium Plans

The company raised the price for its standard plan for the first time since 2011

Published |Updated
Bruce Gil
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A standard Spotify subscription in the U.S. will now cost $10.99.Michael M. Santiago/Getty

Music streaming giant Spotify announced Monday that it's raising subscription plan prices by about 10% — the first price bump for the company’s standard premium plan since the service launched 12 years ago. 

A standard premium Spotify plan in the U.S. will now cost $10.99 up from the original $9.99 the company first charged for its ad-free music streaming service when it launched in 2011. 

Spotify, which has over 200 million premium subscribers, is following the lead of other streaming services such as Youtube Music and Peacock with recent price increases as streaming services move to prioritize profit over user growth.

“Recent price increases have been successful and are a move in the right direction, but this should be just the first step,” said Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl in an earnings call in May. “Those subscription services which have raised prices have done the fiscally prudent thing — for themselves, their shareholders, and the creative community and there is no sign that they are seeing elevated churn.” 

Read More

Kyncl added that Spotify could earn up to $ 1 billion annually if it increased its prices by $1. 

Spotify competitor Youtube Music raised its individual plan price this month by $1 to $10.99. In October, Apple Music raised its price for its standard plan to $10.99, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Video streamers are also seeing price hikes. NBCUniversal’s Peacock raised its price for its standard plan in July for the first time since it launched to $5.99.

Spotify family and group plan prices were also increased. A Spotify Duo plan will now cost $14.99 and a family plan is now $16.99.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.