Spotify Hikes Prices for Its Premium Plans

Music streaming giant Spotify announced Monday that it's raising subscription plan prices by about 10% — the first price bump for the company’s standard premium plan since the service launched 12 years ago.

A standard premium Spotify plan in the U.S. will now cost $10.99 up from the original $9.99 the company first charged for its ad-free music streaming service when it launched in 2011.

Spotify, which has over 200 million premium subscribers, is following the lead of other streaming services such as Youtube Music and Peacock with recent price increases as streaming services move to prioritize profit over user growth.

“Recent price increases have been successful and are a move in the right direction, but this should be just the first step,” said Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl in an earnings call in May. “Those subscription services which have raised prices have done the fiscally prudent thing — for themselves, their shareholders, and the creative community and there is no sign that they are seeing elevated churn.”

Kyncl added that Spotify could earn up to $ 1 billion annually if it increased its prices by $1.

Spotify competitor Youtube Music raised its individual plan price this month by $1 to $10.99. In October, Apple Music raised its price for its standard plan to $10.99, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Video streamers are also seeing price hikes. NBCUniversal’s Peacock raised its price for its standard plan in July for the first time since it launched to $5.99.

Spotify family and group plan prices were also increased. A Spotify Duo plan will now cost $14.99 and a family plan is now $16.99.